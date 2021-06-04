Kangana Ranaut Shares Video Of Her Nephew That Is 'precious To Her' With A Personal Note

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to share an adorable yet personal video of her nephew Prithviraj. The actress does not shy away from sharing videos and pictures of her sister's son but this time, Kangana informed her fans that the video was 'precious to her'. Check out Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Ranaut's son being adorable in the adorable.

Kangana Ranaut's nephew got vulnerable

The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a video of her nephew sulking. In the video, a man can be heard saying 'no' in a stern voice which made Kangana's nephew cry. She informed her fans in the caption that this video was her 'most favourite video of all time' and of the time when her nephew was only a few months old.

Kangana wrote, 'he got so vulnerable if someone became stern or rude with him, this gives me tears also makes my heartache with a sweetness deeper than honey.' The actress continued, ' this video is so precious to me sharing with the world means this is not personal anymore but something so innocent and pure about it I feel it must be shared after all this is the essence of humanity, vulnerability and love'. Check out fans' reactions to the video.

Netizens' reaction to Kangana Ranaut's latest video

Fans could not help but sigh at the cuteness in the video. The comment section was flooded with 'Cute' and 'adorable' while many spammed it with heart emojis. One fan pointed that Kangana's nephew looked just like her while another fan commented that it was an excellent video.

Pic Credit: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

Kangana Ranaut's photos and videos with her nephew

The actress has a penchant for showing off her nephew on social media as she uploads pictures with him at every chance she gets. Recently, she shared a picture holding her nephew at her visit to Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden temple. In another post, she shared a post informing her fans that she got to visit her friends and family after completing her mandatory isolation.

Kangana Ranaut's latest post showed her read a book on the history of India which she described as 'so heart wrenching, conflicting and brutal; in the caption. In another post, the actress uploaded a picture of her planting a tree and informed her fans that she planted 20 trees. Her actions came after the Tauktae cyclone, post which she urged everyone to plant trees.

IMAGE- KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.