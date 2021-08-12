Kangana Ranaut Shares Videos Post Wrapping Up 'Dhaakad' Shoot; Says 'missing Them Already'

Actor Kangana Ranaut who announced her wrap for the upcoming spy thriller Dhaakad took to Instagram stories and shared a series of videos from the celebrations. She shared pictures from her last day on the set of Dhaakad in Budapest. In the video, Kangana is seen asking her producer Sohail and director Razneesh Ghai whether they will miss her or not. Both answered affirmatively and stated they have made an entertaining movie that will hopefully please the audience.

Kangana Ranaut shares celebratory videos post wrapping up Dhaakad shooting in Budapest

In another video, the entire team and crew of the film is seen cheering up for Kangana Ranaut as she bids them goodbye. The actor even treated fans with a new still from the film where she can be seen lying and bathing in a bathtub. Apart from the celebratory videos, Kangana had earlier penned a post while announcing her completion of her film's shooting. She had shared her still from the film as Agent Agni and wrote, “As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film…. She will rise in spite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad (sic).”.

Pitched as a spy thriller, Dhaakad also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal. It is directed by Razneesh Ghai and is scheduled to release on October 1, this year. The supporting cast of the movie includes Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Pardeep Purohit, and Ankit Pachori. Meanwhile, apart from Dhaakad, Kangana will next be seen in the biographical political drama Thalaivi based on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, a politician and film star who served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. She will be seen essaying the role of Jayalalithaa. The actress was last seen in the sports film Panga for which she won the National Film Award for Best Actress. She also has Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty. Other than these, she will also play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama Emergency.

IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/DHAAKADMOVIE/Instagram

