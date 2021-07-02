Kangana Ranaut Shares Why She Wore Western Clothes For 1st Time After 2 Years; Watch

Visuals of Kangana Ranaut in a larger frame to get into the skin of Jayalalitha’s character for Thalaivi had become a talking point. The actor had put on 20 kilos to look the part of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and due to that, she could not wear Western dresses. With multiple films in her kitty, she has managed to shed the extra kilos and expressed her delight about being able to wear short outfits.

Kangana Ranaut delighted about weight loss as she leaves abroad for shoot

Kangana had recently faced issues over her passport renewal. As the decks were finally cleared, she set off to Budapest for the shooting. As she interacted with the paparazzi on her way to the Mumbai airport, she was asked how she felt about being able to leave for abroad.

"I feel very happy and grateful that we can resume shootings because many members of the crew are waiting," she said.

When asked about her preparation for the movie, she replied, "I have done a lot of prep. You can see, from Jayalalitha, after two years, you might have seen me in Western clothes because I have lost 20 kilos finally. So after 2 years, I have worn small size, otherwise I was extra large."

"So this has been a journey. As you have heard, the actors' life is about the characters, so this 'Dhaakad' mode on now," she added.

Kangana then posted photos from her journey, as there was a six-hour halt at Amsterdam airport. Later, upon arrival at Budapest, she was welcomed by the crew with a cake. The Tanu Weds Manu star wrote that it ‘was lovely’ for her to be with everyone.

The 34-year-old had shot for a schedule of the movie in Madhya Pradesh around January-February. Since then, she has been involved with numerous other projects, which include Tejas, as well as kickstarting work on other projects. One is a biopic on Indira Gandhi, which she will be directing too, while she turns producer with the digital streaming release Tiku Weds Sheru.

Meanwhile, there is still no clarity on the release of Thalaivi, amid theatres in most parts of the county being shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.