Kangana Ranaut, Sister Rangoli Chandel Mourn 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar's Demise

Award-winning sharpshooter Chandro Tomar, popularly known as Shooter Dadi breathed her last on April 30. She had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and was 89-years-old. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have taken to their respective social media to pay tribute to Chandro Tomar.

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel's tribute to Shooter Dadi aka Chandro Tomar

Kangana shared a picture collage of Chandro Tomar. In one of the pictures, the late Chandro Tomar is sitting beside her trophies and in the other, she is holding all the medals she had won by participating in various competitions. While sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote in the caption, "Heartbreaking! Will miss you Shooter Dadi Ji". Her sister Rangoli Chandel also took to her Instagram story to share a picture of Tomar posing with her shooting gun in her hand. Sharing the photo, Rangoli wrote, "We will miss you dadi". Check out their posts below.

Image courtesy- @kanganaranaut IG

Image courtesy- @rangoli_r_chnadel Instagram

Actor Randeep Hooda took to his social media handle as well to pay homage to Chandro Tomar. He shared a picture with her wherein both are widely smiling for the camera. Chandro Tomar is wearing a white shirt and a dupatta over her head whereas Randeep is donning a black graphic tee-shirt. In the caption of the post, Randeep wrote, "à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¦à¤¾à¤¦à¥€ à¤šà¤‚à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥‹ à¤—à¤¯à¥€ à¥¤à¥¤ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾ à¤—à¤¾à¤® à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¥¤à¥¤ à¤—à¤¾à¤® à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤¨à¤ˆ à¤¶à¥‚à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤‚à¤— à¤°à¥‡à¤‚à¤œ à¤•à¤¾ à¤‰à¤¦à¥à¤˜à¤¾à¤Ÿà¤¨ à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾ à¥¤à¥¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤«à¥‹à¤¡à¤¼à¤¨à¥€ à¤¥à¥€ à¥¤à¥¤ #COVID19 à¤•à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¤£ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‹à¤—à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤†à¤—à¥‡ à¤¹à¥‹ à¤—à¤¯à¤¾ à¥¤à¥¤ à¤…à¤¬ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¸à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤«à¤¼ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤—à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥€ à¤°à¤¹ à¤œà¤¾à¤à¤—à¥€ ðŸ˜¢

#ShooterDadi". This roughly translates to 'My Chandro dadi has passed away. Wanted to meet you in your village. I Also wanted to inaugurate a new shooting range in your village. But due to the pandemic, the program had to be postponed. All I am left with is memories now'.

Chandro Tomar's death

Shooter Dadi was admitted to a hospital on April 26 in Meerut after she tested positive for COVID-19. She started suffering from respiratory problems. She ventured into the sport of sharpshooting at the age of 60. She went on to win several trophies and medals in several national competitions as well. A Bollywood film titled Saand Ki Aankh was made on her life to showcase the struggles she went through to reach where she was. The film starred Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, who, too, have taken to their respective social media to express grief over Chandro Tomar's death.

Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her ðŸ™#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2021

For the inspiration you will always be...

You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the âœŒðŸ¼ and peace be with you â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/4823i5jyeP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2021

Image courtesy- @rangoli_r_chnadel and @shooterdadiofficial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.