Kangana Ranaut Slams Film 'Gunjan Saxena' For 'condemning Patriotism'; Questions Lobby

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, spoke about the 'anti-national' narrative that is being fed by Bollywood lobby. Giving an example of Netflix's latest film 'Gunjan Saxena', featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Kangana said, "For the first time in the history of nationalistic films, a film is made about nationalism which is condemning patriotism."

Explaining her point of view towards the film, Kangana said, "A fauji is saying that 'I am not patriotic. I just want to fly the plane' in the film — The wiring is such, it is so deep-rooted, a film about the army... the villain is Indian and the fauji says 'I don't like my country. I just want to fly the plane'. Why are we normalizing 'anti-India' talks? A normal Indian should not be allowed, or even appreciated to talk like this 'I don't like the country' --- What is this?"

Gunjan Saxena: Kangana questions 'reluctant deshbhakti', calls Armymen portrayal 'hurtful'

After lead actor Janhvi Kapoor was trolled amid the nepotism debate, the film landed in another row when the Indian Air Force expressed its displeasure about the portrayal of the force.

Meanwhile, Kangana too is set to play a IAF pilot in the film Tejas. The first look had released in February and had earned praises.

