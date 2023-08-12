Kangana Ranaut On Overwhelming Response To Gadar 2: No Cartoon Looking Actors...

Kangana Ranaut has become the latest celebrity to praise the Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. She penned a note about its thunderous opening at the box office and took a dig at the movie mafia. The film released in theaters on August 11. It has been receiving massive praises from critics and audience alike. In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena from the first part.

Kangana Ranaut hits out at ‘mafia politics’ with Gadar 2 post

On August 12, a day after the release of Gadar 2, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to heap praise on the film and its leading man. She shared a video of fans flocking to the theatre to watch the Sunny Deol starrer. Along with the video, she commented that the film has worked without any “fake propaganda, mafia politics and bought reviews”. She also took a dig at the other filmmakers by saying that Gadar 2 has worked with “no buying of tickets through bulk corporate bookings, no cartoon looking actors, proper manly hero and proper massy content..."

(Kangana Ranaut shared her opinion on Gadar 2 a day after the film's release | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana even opined that the film would have done well even if it did not release around a holiday. Gadar 2 released on the Independence Day weekend, August 11. She wrote, “Forget holiday, even if it was a solo release, the first day could easily be ₹65-70 crore... but it is not just the economic drought that's getting over in the film industry but look at people. Happy to see cinema bringing excitement and nationalism back in people's lives... Long live Tara Singh, Sunny Deol.”

Kangana Ranaut admits being Sunny Deol fan

(Kangana clarified that she is a big Sunny Deol fan | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Previously, on August 8, the actress reposted a news article claiming she was unsure of the release of her film I Love New Year alongside Sunny Deol. She clarified then that “I never said such a thing, I am a big fan of Sunny Sir.” She also predicted back then that “Gadar 2 will have the biggest opening of the year.”