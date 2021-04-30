Kangana Ranaut Slams People Defaming India To Chandro Tomar's Demise: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on April 30, 2021. From Kangana Ranaut slamming people for defaming India's reputation abroad to 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar's death, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Kangana Ranaut slams those defaming India's reputation

Kangana recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she called out foreign countries for portraying India in a negative way during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kangana went on to say that whenever India is hit with any major crisis, all foreign countries come together to portray Indians as if they have just evolved as humans from monkeys. She also added that such countries think that Indians have no brains to think logically and do not have any idea about democracy. Take a look at her video here.

'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar's death

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed 'Shooter Dadi', who hailed from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, passed away on April 30 at the age of 89 after getting infected from COVID-19. Chandro and Prakashi Tomar's life was portrayed on the silver screen in the film Saand Ki Aankh, which was portrayed by actors Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu respectively. Bhumi who essayed her character also expressed her grief on social media and wrote that she was devastated by the news.

Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her ðŸ™#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2021

For the inspiration you will always be...

You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the âœŒðŸ¼ and peace be with you â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/4823i5jyeP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2021

Tributes pour in after KV Anand's death

Tamil director and cinematographer KV Anand passed away in Chennai due to a cardiac arrest, at the age of 54, on April 30, 2021. The list of popular KV Anand's movies includes Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan, Kaappaan, among others. Soon after the news of his death surfaced online, several South Indian actors took to Twitter to offer condolences to the late director's family.

We've lost a wonderful creator. #KVAnand sir may you rest in peace.

My condolences to the family... pic.twitter.com/kx6re0jpv7 — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) April 30, 2021

Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. K.V. Anand sir you will be missed forever. Prayers for the departed soul. Pranams ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/q84wsusJDq — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 30, 2021

Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman , brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember & missed . Condolences to the near , dear & family .

Rest in Peace Sir . #KVAnand pic.twitter.com/V6ombIxZcy — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2021

Neetu Kapoor's post on Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary

On the occasion of Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to remember her husband and wrote, "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence." The veteran actor shared a throwback black and white picture with her late husband and concluded her caption by saying that life will never be the same without him but life will have to go on.

Bipasha Basu's wedding anniversary post

On the occasion of her fifth wedding anniversary, Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture from her wedding. She wrote, "Happy 5th #monkeyversary my love. You are my everything", along with red-heart emoticons. Karan shared the photo on his Instagram as well and added, "And you are my everything."

