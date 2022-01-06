Kangana Ranaut Slams PM Modi's Security Breach In Punjab, Calls It 'attack On Democracy'

Kangana Ranaut expressed her displeasure over the breach in security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab, which stirred controversy. The security breach took place on Wednesday, forcing the leader to cancel his trip to Ferozepur. The presence of protestors on his way to address a rally in Ferozepur became a huge talking point on social media.

Kangana termed the incident as 'shameful.' The actor termed it as an 'attack' on the democracy.

Kangana Ranaut condemns PM Modi's security breach in Punjab

Kangana took to her Instagram stories to condemn the security breach of the Prime Minister in Punjab. The Tanu Weds Manu star called PM Modi as a 'democratically elected leader and a representative or voice for 1.4 billion people.' She said that an attack on such a leader was an 'attack on every Indian.'

The National Award-winner also used the hashtag 'Bharat stands with Modiji.'

PM Modi's security breach in Punjab

The Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes as the leader was on his way from Bathinda to Hussainiwala National Martyrs’ Memorial in Ferozepur. This was after a group of farm protestors blocked the road in front of him.

Protestors were reported to be part of the Bharat Kisan Union (Krantikari) group. The outfit was among the members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had protested against the government's now-withdrawn farm laws. 400-500 people of the organisation were present in the protest, as per reports.

Following the halt, the convoy headed back to Bathinda airport. The scheduled rally in Ferozepur was called off.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken note of the security lapse. The MHA has sought a detailed report from the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government. The state government has been urged to take responsibility for it, and take strict action over the fiasco.