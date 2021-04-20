Kangana Ranaut Slams Reports Of 'Thalaivi' Getting Direct OTT Release; Issues Statement

Kangana Ranaut's latest Instagram Stories sees the actor quashing all rumours regarding Thalaivi's release plans dictating that the film will be directly made available for streaming all over the globe. As one will soon see, not only has she made it clear that prior to making the movie available for streaming, the film will get a traditional theatrical run as the makers of the same are determined to do the same. Kangana Ranaut's Instagram stories section uses strong language while referring to the publications that reportedly circulated the news regarding Thalaivi's release on streamers directly. At some point, she can even be seen insinuating that a large-scale conspiracy is at play.

Kangana Ranaut on Thalaivi's direct-to-OTT release rumours

About Kangana Ranaut's movie

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie, titled Thalivi, will see Ranaut essay the part of the late former CM of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. The feature presentation has been directed by AL Vijay and the music for the same has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The upcoming movie, which has been bankrolled by the likes of KV Vijayendra Prasad, Rajat Arora, Madhan Karky, will supposedly trace the ascension of the actor-turned CM from her early days to her silver screen debut and her eventual entry into politics. During her tenures as a politician, she affectionately earned the title of "Amma" from the citizens of Tamil Nadu.

Thalaivi also stars the likes of Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, Shamna Kasim, Madhoo, Raj Arjun, Samuthirakani and Nassar, amongst others. As far as Thalaivi OTT release plans are concerned, as Kangana Ranaut mentioned, the film will be released in theatres first and then it will make it to streamers. The rights of Ranaut's second biographical film lie with Netflix as well as Amazon. Kangana Ranaut's movie is slated for a release on April 23, while information regarding Thalaivi's release on streamers is yet to be made available. Further details regarding the tentative final Thalaivi OTT release date will be shared with the readers as and when the makers of Kangana Ranaut's latest cinematic outing divulge information on the same.

'Thalaivi' trailer

