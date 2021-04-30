Kangana Ranaut Slams Those Defaming India's Reputation Abroad, Says 'Your Time Is Up'

Kangana Ranaut is one of the celebrities who speaks her mind out through social media. She regularly interacts with her fans about the happenings in India through her social media handles. Kangana recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she called out foreign countries for portraying India in a negative way during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a look at Kangana Ranaut's latest video and what she had to say about it.

Kangana Ranaut calls out foreign countries and several Indian individuals

Kangana Ranaut took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video with her 7.7 million strong Instagram family. She started by saying that there are several major disturbing things that are happening and she wants to discuss them with everyone. Kangana went on to say that whenever India is hit with any major crisis, all foreign countries come together to portray Indians as if they have just evolved as 'humans from monkeys'. She also added that such countries think that Indians have no brains to think logically and do not have any idea about democracy and we will tell you how everything is done.

She further accused several individuals of being channels of such foreign countries. Kangana Ranaut added that such individuals become a 'source' of such countries who tarnish India’s image on the global stage. She called out these individuals and foreign countries who advise India about how to handle major issues. In Kangana Ranaut’s video, she also called COVID-19 a ‘communist virus born in Wuhan’.

Kangana concluded by saying that we are fighting the pandemic and we will continue to fight the pandemic and the foreign countries have no right to interfere in this situation. She urged the Indian government to take some action against such individuals and foreign countries who are trying to tarnish India’s image on the global stage. She captioned the same video on her Twitter handle by saying, "Please watch warning to all those who are going to their foreign daddies to cry about India.... your time is up.." Here is a look at Kangana Ranaut's video.

Kangana Ranaut's latest

Kangana Ranaut talks about the COVID-19 vaccination

Kangana Ranaut had recently shared another video in which she urged fans to register for COVID-19 vaccination. India is all set to start its third and largest vaccination drive from May 1, 2021, for all citizens above 18 years of age. She shared a video and requested people to not give in to negative thoughts or get demotivated in these uncertain times. Here is a look at Kangana Ranaut's Instagram video

Kangana Ranaut's video

Image Credits: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram