Last Updated:

Kangana Reacts To Sonam's Comment On 'Veere Di Wedding' Budget, Shares What Works For Her

Kangana Ranaut reacted to Sonam Kapoor's comment on sexism regarding the budget of a female-led film like 'Veere Di Wedding'. She shared what worked for her.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Kangana reacts to Sonam's comment on 'Veere Di Wedding' budget, shares what works for her

Pay disparity is one of the issues grappling the film industry. It is a known fact that the female stars often earn a fraction of what the male stars are paid, and the rule applies even when two stars of a similar stature are concerned. Celebrities have been voicing their thoughts on this issue in recent years.

READ: Kangana Ranaut’s 'Thalaivi' Sold To Netflix & Amazon; Might Release Soon

As far as female actors are concerned, Kangana Ranaut is considered among the highest-paid stars. The actor was recently asked about a statement that Sonam Kapoor had made at the time of the release of Veere Di Wedding in 2018. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

Sonam had then claimed that producers were willing to invest more in a male-led film like Dishoom, as compared to an all-woman cast of Veere Di Wedding, despite her and co-star Kareeena Kapoor Khan having a similar reach with the audience. She had then termed the ‘sexism’ as ‘disgusting’. The Saawariya star had then stated that they had got a decent budget for the film, but she and Kareena had to take a pay cuts for the film to be made.

Kangana on sexism on film budgets

When asked about Sonam’s  statement in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Kangana disagreed and shared that in her case, she had a ‘Rs 100 crore film behind her’, referring to Manikarnika. The actor added that co-directing the film was another factor that made a ‘huge difference.’ 

READ: Surbhi Jyoti Or Kangana Ranaut: Who Wore The Lining Formals Better?

The Queen star added that after making the transition from small films to big films, she was reluctant to direct a film like Manikarnika, but it turned out to be  a ‘big hit.’ Kangana added that the success of the film has made people more willing to invest in her films. The actor added that factors like script and a good crew also played a big role in the budget film. 

Kangana agreed that it was ‘not bad’ for her or like ‘scratching from the start’ also because of her body of work as a writer in films in Queen and Simran. She added that was a factor behind people understanding her sensibilities and being a ‘successful actor’ was another factor that worked in her favour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rangoli Chandel (@rangoli_r_chandel) on

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently with her family in Manali since the announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown. She has been sharing updates with her fans and even pledged to contribute to the various relief funds like PM-CARES. The Maharashtra government has approved the plans put forth by the film associations on the resumption of shooting, and Kangana might soon return to Mumbai.

READ: Kangana Ranaut's 'London Thumakda' And Other Amit Trivedi's Songs Which Have Folk Music

READ: Kangana Ranaut's 'Harjaiyan' And Other Popular Songs Sung By Nandini Srikar

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all