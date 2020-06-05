Kangana reacts to Sonam's comment on 'Veere Di Wedding' budget, shares what works for her

Pay disparity is one of the issues grappling the film industry. It is a known fact that the female stars often earn a fraction of what the male stars are paid, and the rule applies even when two stars of a similar stature are concerned. Celebrities have been voicing their thoughts on this issue in recent years.

As far as female actors are concerned, Kangana Ranaut is considered among the highest-paid stars. The actor was recently asked about a statement that Sonam Kapoor had made at the time of the release of Veere Di Wedding in 2018.

Sonam had then claimed that producers were willing to invest more in a male-led film like Dishoom, as compared to an all-woman cast of Veere Di Wedding, despite her and co-star Kareeena Kapoor Khan having a similar reach with the audience. She had then termed the ‘sexism’ as ‘disgusting’. The Saawariya star had then stated that they had got a decent budget for the film, but she and Kareena had to take a pay cuts for the film to be made.

Kangana on sexism on film budgets

When asked about Sonam’s statement in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Kangana disagreed and shared that in her case, she had a ‘Rs 100 crore film behind her’, referring to Manikarnika. The actor added that co-directing the film was another factor that made a ‘huge difference.’

The Queen star added that after making the transition from small films to big films, she was reluctant to direct a film like Manikarnika, but it turned out to be a ‘big hit.’ Kangana added that the success of the film has made people more willing to invest in her films. The actor added that factors like script and a good crew also played a big role in the budget film. Kangana agreed that it was ‘not bad’ for her or like ‘scratching from the start’ also because of her body of work as a writer in films in Queen and Simran. She added that was a factor behind people understanding her sensibilities and being a ‘successful actor’ was another factor that worked in her favour.

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently with her family in Manali since the announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown. She has been sharing updates with her fans and even pledged to contribute to the various relief funds like PM-CARES. The Maharashtra government has approved the plans put forth by the film associations on the resumption of shooting, and Kangana might soon return to Mumbai.

