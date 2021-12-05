Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood & Neha Kakkar Look Their Stylish Best While Boarding Flights

Bollywood celebrities- Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Neha Kakkar with her singer husband, Rohanpreet Singh were spotted at the airport looking their best.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Kangana Ranaut
1/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport flaunting her chic look. 

Kangana Ranaut
2/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranaut wore a light blue balloon full sleeve top which she paired with a beige skirt. 

Kangana Ranaut
3/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Thalaivii actor added a pair of dark shades and carried a brown LV handbag to complete her look. 

Kangana Ranaut
4/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sonu Sood was spotted at the airport and he posed for the paparazzi with a bright smile and a thumbs up. 

Kangana Ranaut
5/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sonu looked dapper in a white tee, red jacket, and a pair of denim jeans. 

Kangana Ranaut
6/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor and philanthropist added dark sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers to enhance his look. 

Kangana Ranaut
7/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Playback singer Neha Kakkar was seen arriving at the airport with her singer hubby, Rohanpreet Singh.

Kangana Ranaut
8/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

The singer couple an be seen twinning in black as they walked together hugging each other.

Kangana Ranaut
9/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Neha wore a black sweatshirt and ripped jeans, while Rohanpreet wore a white tee, black oversized sweatshirt, and black pants. The duo added white sneakers to complete their look. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Neha Kakkar
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: BTS' first in-person LA concert of 'Permission to Dance on Stage' in over 2 years

In Pics: BTS' first in-person LA concert of 'Permission to Dance on Stage' in over 2 years
'Tadap' premiere: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul spotted making a red-carpet appearance

'Tadap' premiere: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul spotted making a red-carpet appearance
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com