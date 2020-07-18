Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab: Calls Out Production House That Restricted Sushant; Read

Kangana Ranaut has alleged that top production house, Yash Raj Films should be held responsible for causing mental harassment to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She spoke to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and revealed that Rajput was "hired" by YRF's talent agency to manage his professional choices. However, she called the company's policies, and its contract with artists, "evil" as they are restrictive and do not allow actors to make independent choices.

Kangana gave an insight into statements recorded by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and exclaimed that Sushant was approached by Bhansali for the lead role in Bajirao Mastani(2015) and Padmaavat(2018). Sushant could not commit to this big opportunity as his contract with Yash Raj Films forbade him from signing other films. Kangana claimed that Ranveer Singh, who was hired by YRF at the same time as Sushant, was sent by them for the lead role in Bhansali's films instead.

"Aditya Chopra has a talent agency that had hired Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput as newcomers... Bhansali in his statement to cops clearly said that he was chasing Sushant for 5 years. But the contract he (Sushant) had with Yash Raj Films was so 'EVIL', you can't do anything without their permission or consulting them. Bagging a Bhansali film purely on talent, who wouldn't like that?... YRF didn't launch him, he got his first film purely on the basis of talent. YRF "hired" him to look after his career", said Kangana Ranaut.

She clearly stated that Sushant Singh Rajput's contract with YRF restricted his progress and did not allow him to foray into other films. He was not given an option to sign big-budget films like Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani which were offered to him on the basis of his sheer talent. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in his statement to the Mumbai police, had revealed that Sushant had declined his offers due to his commitment with YRF where he was signed to work with veteran director Shekhar Kapur in the film Paani.

Kangana hit out at Aditya Chopra, head of Yash Raj Films, stating that he did not even bother to compensate for Sushant's missed opportunity. Moreover, he scrapped the film Paani leaving no projects for Sushant thereby ruining his career in the industry. Kangana alleged that even though Chopra wouldn't have willed Rajput's demise, he was instrumental in 'ensuring his doom'.

Sushant Singh-YRF Showdown

In a sensational tell-all interview with Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut also revealed that the industry witnessed a huge showdown between Sushant Singh Rajput and the production house Yash Raj Films but no one has addressed the chapter. She claimed that Sushant was a brilliant artist and had seen through the workings of the industry. She said that he was "systematically sidelined" when he tried to raise his voice against it.

