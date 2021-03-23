Kangana Ranaut Speaks On Nepotism In South Film Industry: 'Outsiders Are Not Bullied Here'

Thalaivi is one of the most anticipated projects of the Manikarnika actor, Kangana Ranaut. Thalaivi is based on the life of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa and the trailer of the film was recently launched. Kangana has been vocal about her views on the nepotism in Bollywood industry for quite some time now. At the Thalaivi trailer launch event today, Kangana Ranaut talked about the Nepotism in South Indian film industry. She praised the South film industry and mentioned that it is more inclusive and welcoming for outsiders. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Kangana Ranaut talks about Nepotism in South Indian film industry

At the trailer launch event, Kangana spoke about the South Indian film industry and shared her views about the nepotism happening there. She said, "I must say that since Thalaivi is the culmination of many industries, one thing that I have noticed in the South film industries–be it Tamil or Telugu–is that there may be nepotism in the South film industry, but there is no groupism and gangism. There’s no subjecting outsiders to bullying”. Talking about the people in the South Indian film industry, Kangana Ranaut added, "They are very supportive and inclusive of people who come from outside. And the kind of love and encouragement I have experienced here, I don’t want to leave. I’m here now. I hope to do many more films here.”

Kangana Ranaut's latest Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut’s latest movie Thalaivi trailer was launched today. At the trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut got emotional while talking about Thalaivi's director Vijay. Kangana shared the video on her Twitter and shared that she feels good now crying after a long time. She praised the Thalaivi's director for his support while addressing the media. Kangana Ranaut's latest Thalaivi will see Kangana playing the role of Jayalalithaa. Here is a look at what Kangana Ranaut had to say about director Vijay.

Thalaivi Trailer

Image Credits: Kangana Ranaut Instagram