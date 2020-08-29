Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Asks, 'Rhea Is A Pawn, Who's The Mastermind Behind Her?'

Kangana Ranaut was among the few names to express her views strongly in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, The actor had hit out the film industry’s ‘mafia’, slamming nepotism and other unfavourable practices of the industry. Amid Rhea Chakraborty being investigated in the case, Kangana stuck to her stand and claimed that she is ‘just a pawn’ with a ‘mastermind’ behind her.

The nation had united with movements like ‘Justice for SSR’ and ‘CBI For SSR’, after which the Supreme Court had orderd the CBI probe in Sushant's case. However, as Rhea gave her first interview, terms like ‘Justice for Rhea’ also trended online. When asked about it by Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana replied, “Rhea is just a pawn who may have been used him for money, to get films or might have given him drugs, but who is the mastermind behind Rhea? We need to know that." "If she gets jailed for abetment to suicide or murder, that is a different point, but who empowered Rhea and what are their motives? What did these people want from Sushant? Did Sushant know something because of which they felt threatened ? Did they want to achieve something from his genius. Why has it become easy for one to kill someone and hang them?" the Queen star continued.

Kangana claimed that Rhea was a medium through which the mastermind could be reached and the film industry could be cleansed.

"When the country is going through Swachch Bharat, why is Bollywood hyped up so much in our country? Who will clean the Bollywood gutter? Through Rhea, we have to reach them. Sushant will get justice only when we know who broke him or drugged him. We should stay together. Bollywood is a very big project in that reform for new India," the actor also said.

Kangana made numerous other startling revelations in her interview. Right from opening up on being drugged by her ‘mentor’ to witnessing a top star consuming drugs and trying to get her jailed for knowing those secrets, the actor’s statements are making headlines.

Meanwhile, Rhea was questioned for the second consecutive day by the CBI on financial dealings, deletion of data and more. Her brother Showik and Sushant’s associates Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, Rajat Mewati, Neeraj Singh, Keshav too were snapped at the DRDO guest house on Saturday.

