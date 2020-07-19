Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Argues 'Taapsee & Swara's Existence Is Proof Of Nepotism'

Kangana Ranaut has, in a sensational interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, hit out at the nepotistic practices of the Hindi film industry and alleged that "powerful people" are likely to use her views to defame her. Kangana exclaimed that she doesn't stand to gain anything from the interview as the 'flag bearers of nepotism' will ensure that "needy outsiders" like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar challenge her views. She tagged them as "proof of nepotism" by claiming that they too have been deprived of opportunities despite their talents.

Read | Kangana Ranaut reveals to Arnab, 'Wanted to shave head off & disappear'; read why

Kangana pointed out how the industry works in a vicious cycle where outsiders, who benefit from their association with directors (whom she named), fail to see her fight against nepotism. She claimed that it is foreseeable that, after the interview, "the whole system will work to make (her) look like a mad person".

Read | Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab; talks about Mahesh Bhatt

She asserted, "What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, 'Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar'."

She questioned Taapsee, "If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

Read | Kangana speaks to Arnab, claims Sushant was 'Systematically sidelined' by two producers

Kangana claims Sushant was 'systematically sidelined'

Kangana has unabashedly spoken about her struggle with nepotism against which she has been vocal since 2016. In the interview, she let out unknown and shocking details about how there had been an attempt to sideline her. She claimed that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a victim of the unfair practices of the film industry and lashed out against many Bollywood bigwigs including producer-director Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar and film critic Rajeev Masand. Kangana alleged that they should be summoned by the Police and grilled in the ongoing investigation in Sushant's suicide case.

Read | Full interview: Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, talks about Sushant Singh Rajput case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.