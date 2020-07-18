Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab; Exposes Mahesh Bhatt's 'Mafia Hangover'

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, 'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut has struck out at many big names in Bollywood including producer-director Aditya Chopra, filmmakers Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt and film critic Rajeev Masand in connection to the unfortunate demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Citing instances from her own experiences in the film industry, Ranaut has divulged shocking details about the nepotistic practices of the film industry.

She alleged that Mahesh Bhatt was instrumental in causing distress to Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health as she has gone through similar phases in the early days of her career. Kangana recalled the 'mafia hangover' that, she claimed, Bhatt has where he gets offended should any artist decline his offer. She revealed that Mahesh Bhatt had thrown his footwear at her when she rejected his film and questioned its content.

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab: Calls out production house that restricted Sushant; read

Kangana said, "Yes, I am grateful for launching but that doesn't give them the right to throw a chappal at me or call me names. I said NO to his film (she questioned the theme of the film which was showing the heroism of the suicide bomber) and he literally was about to beat me till his daughter held him back. I somehow escaped". Ranaut made her acting debut in 2006 with a leading role in the thriller Gangster, which was bankrolled by Mahesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films.

Kangana had also highlighted that four years ago, Bhatt had announced her "tragic end", very much as he did for Sushant Singh Rajput. She lashed out at his audacity to dole out such statements and questioned his involvement in Sushant's relationship with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Kangana Ranaut vouches to 'return Padma Shri' if she can't prove claims in Sushant's case

Earlier this month, Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Pooja Bhatt had cited, through Twitter, Kangana Ranaut's 'launch' amid the nepotism debate and hatred received by the Bhatt family after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. "As for Kangana Ranaut — She is a great talent, if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in 'Gangster'," Bhatt said. Kangana had hit back revealing that, "Mukesh Bhatt doesn't like to pay artists and to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves" and that she would've found her way into the industry with her talent through another project.

