Full Interview: Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Kangana Ranaut was at her fiery best in her first interview on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The actor made sensational statements as she spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, even when put on the spot. The Queen star did not mince her words in calling the late actor’s death as ‘murder’, blaming big producers, while hitting out at the ‘movie mafia’ for ‘systematically sabotaging’ the Chhichhore star's career.

Speaking of Sushant’s suicide, Kangana stated she was also told by the veterans of the industry that she will ‘commit suicide’ and have a 'tragic end.' "I call this gang 'suicide gang'.

Mahesh Bhatt was among the names to face the ire of netizens, amid reports of his association with Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Kangana had hit out at the filmmaker in her videos, and did so once again during the interview. She spoke about a ‘mafia hangover’.

Rhea has been one of the names questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case. The Tanu Weds Manu star questioned why Mahesh counselled Sushant and interfered in his relationship with Rhea.

"Sushant's girlfriend at the time Rhea in her statement mentioned Mahesh Bhatt. How is he related? Bhatt's first AD has written how Bhatt used to consel him. Who was Mahesh Bhatt in Sushant's life?.

She added, "What gives these people the license to say things like 'Your end is near' for artists? If they knew Sushant wasn't feeling well, why didn't they call his father and tell that your son is not well?"

Kangana stated the attacks and allegations almost made her consider suicide. “18 brands dropped me within 2 months. Maybe I didn't have the thought of killing myself but definitely shaving my head off and disappearing. My relatives didn't let their children meet me because you turned me into a nymphomaniac. Called me so many things in public. As a girl, having a marriage and a child is no more an option for me. They turned Sushant also into a rapist. How will he go back to Bihar? Small cities don't value money, they value respect.”

The three-time National Award winner also questioned that the investigation in the case. Questioning the summoning of veteran filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shekhar Kapur, she urged that four names be summoned in the case.

"I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning the 'powerful four'?

She also did not hesitate to call it ‘murder’. She said, "I call it murder because I do feel abetment of suicide. According to section 306, it is as much of a criminal offense as physically killing one person. So for me, from day 1, I've been calling it murder."

Yash Raj Films has been involved in Mumbai Police’s investigation into the case, as Sushant had a three-film deal with the banner, doing two films, but the third film, Paani was shelved. The police asked the banner to submit the contract copy with Sushant and also questioned the banner’s casting director Shanoo Sharma and another employee.

Kangana claimed Sushant had a ‘big showdown’ with Aditya Chopra after he could not do films outside the YRF banner, like with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“Their contracts are ‘evil’, you can’t do anything without their permission. Bhansali wanted him for Ram-Leela, but Aditya Chopra did not allow him to the do the film, so he made Ranveer Singh do the film. Bhansali has not chased any actor for five years,he wanted him for Bajirao Mastani, again Aditya Chopra did not let him do the film, reason best known to him, why because Sushant did not know how to do ‘chaplusi’ (being a sycophant). They sabotaged his career,” she said.

“YRF talent agency had been handling his work and prevented him from working with other directors and instead promised him a movie with a big director (Shekhar Kapur). That film was cancelled too. When Sushant rebuked and claimed autonomy over his career, they had a big showdown and Aditya Chopra told him that no one will work with you," she said.

Kangana also gave her own example, She also revealed that head honcho Aditya Chopra threatened her when she refused Sultan. "The director came to my house and narrated the script. I had a meeting with Aditya Chopra... just so that I could express my apologies in person and he was fine at the time. But later a news piece came out saying 'Kangana said No to Sultan'. And then he messaged me, 'How dare you?! You say No to me'. And then he told me, 'You are finished'," Kangana said.

Kangana also claimed that after the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Karan Johar (Aditya Chopra's childhood friend) strategically entered the situation and cast him for Drive. He, however, called him a 'flop star' and that he didn't attract exhibitors. Kangana expressed dismay and questioned how a director like Karan Johar could not release the film in theaters.

"How is it possible that after delivering a blockbuster, you are not getting buyers for Sushant?" Kangana asked. "Now, last year his film Chhichhore came out, how many of us know that it was a bigger hit than Gully Boy? While Gully Boy just made even its profits, Chhichhore was a blockbuster. But there was no acknowledgment for him. For a mediocre film, they are celebrating Alia and Zoya."

Kangana also stated Sushant was among the few to support her on nepotism, after which he had to face repercussions.

“You know why I feel so responsible for this whole thing, because when I spoke about nepotism, only one person supported me, Sushant. And after that, they went for him. No outsider supported me, they went licking their feet and they got awards, the whole system, be it insider or outsider, went against me,” Kangana said.

She also recalled Sushant fearing the failure of his Sonchiriya, pleading with fans to watch the film. "He said that he's not from Bollywood and there are people who will throw him out. They will make sure that he doesn't work in the industry. He asked for support from his fans on social media fearing that he'll be destroyed and ruined."

Kangana also stated that she was ready to return her Padma Shri if she could not prove her claims in Sushant case.

“They summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri," Kangana said.

She also stated that the society needed to set a precedent by also making journalists responsible for their comments, so that they don't get away with sabotaging careers and pushing someone to suicide.

Kangana also said, "I have no way of investigating this matter. I am not an official. I can only gather my common sense with whatever I see. Whatever I say and whatever I put out there is not my opinion... it's not something that I think about but it is for everyone in the public domain to see. and some people very conveniently ignore it."

Kangana stated that she did not take up the cause for fans, but wanted to see reforms. "Fans are not my hope. I am not doing this for fans. This country has stockholm syndrome. They like foreign people, I can't change that. What happened to Sushant, that exact trap was laid for me. I want reforms."

Watch the full interview above

