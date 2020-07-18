Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Recalls Intimidation By Film Industry's 'suicide Gang'

Kangana Ranaut has labeled the ongoing investigation by Mumbai Police, on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a 'complete sham'. The actor has alleged that the police has failed to identify and summon "the real powerful people" in the show business who, Kangana claims, are accountable for Sushant's troubled life and tragic death. In conversation with republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana has exposed the "suicide gang" in Bollywood by naming producer-director Mahesh Bhatt and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, among others, as a part of it.

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, asks 'Why was Mahesh Bhatt counselling Sushant Singh?'

Kangana alleged that "Javed Akhtar has enough political connections to get away with pretty much anything in Mumbai" and recalled the intimidation that she was put through at his house a few years ago. Kangana and Hrithik Roshan had been in a controversial legal battle after their alleged courtship in 2014 during the filming of their film Krrish 3. Even though it had been her personal matter, Javed Akhtar had allegedly asked her to apologize to Hrithik.

She revealed, "I call this gang 'suicide gang'. Akhtar called me to his house and said clearly, 'If you don't apologise to Hrithik Roshan, you will have to commit suicide. They will put you in jail, they have found evidence.' I asked him, 'What evidence? What have I done?'. To this, Javed Akhtar said, "Tere mooh kaala ho jaayega, tu jaayegi kaha?"("You will be disgraced, where will you go?")

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

The actor died by suicide leaving the film industry and his fans devastated. His demise gave way to an intense discussion on mental health and depression and later, topics like nepotism, favoritism came under the spotlight again.

#KanganaSpeaksToArnab | Kangana Ranaut minces no words on Nation Wants To Know with Arnab Goswami. Stay tuned to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei@KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/0oH2CAU9kS — Republic (@republic) July 17, 2020

