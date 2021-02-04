Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab Goswami, Exposes 'Godfather Of Plan' To Defame India

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has shared her take on the 'Godfather of the Plan' to tarnish India's image globally on the Farmers' issue. She said that China is the main culprit behind this entire international propaganda.

Kangana explained, "Whenever the enemy wants to attack you, they will always target your soft spots. In India, we have two soft spots, one is the Islamic movement and the other is the Khalistani movement. An Indian-origin friend of Rihanna contacted her and therefore got captured. Today, big Indian business tycoons like Ambanis, Adanis are coming forward and making India Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant), who will the one who would hurt the most by this? China will be hurt."

She added, "China is currently emerging as a world power and has completely taken over America's politics and American President. On his third day as the US President, Biden said that China is not responsible for Coronavirus. Now even the American President has become a servant of China. Why is he becoming China's mouthpiece? Is he China's PR Agent? China showed its true colors to the entire world in 2020 by the way they unleashed a bio-war in the entire world. Evil exercise takes place in that country, that kind of communism is considered as demonic practices these days. This practice has become so powerful that it has even hijacked American politics. The movement by Greta has a lot of money and it's taking place all across the globe. These people are highlighting only one percent of the farmers, who are mostly Khalistanis and have spread such a perception around the world that now international pressure has started mounting over India"

READ | Greta Thunberg Posts 'updated Toolkit' After Expose; Republic Day & Corporate Plot Missing

Indian Govt slams foreign entities

The farmers' protest row took a new and foreign dimension on Wednesday after Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, Mia Khalifa, Jay Sean, and other global celebrities remarked on it within a very short space of time. Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday came down heavily on the statements by these foreign entities over India's farmer protests, asserting that such 'motivated campaigns will never succeed'. Jaishankar remarked that India today possessed the self-confidence to hold on its own, averring that it would 'push back' against such attempts to target the nation. He also shared the hashtags put forward by the Ministry of External Affairs to counter the propaganda.

READ | Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself 'lioness' After Court Summons Her In Defamation Case

This came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement and said that before rushing to comment on such matters, it urges that facts are ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken. "Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement said. India's statement comes after international pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh, American Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris and others meddled in the farmers' issue. Several Indian celebrities and politicians spoke out against the unwarranted statements made by the foreign entities, urging the nation to stay united amid attempts to divide. The ministry has used hashtags - #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. The Opposition seized on the foreign entities' remarks, upholding their significance, with the controversy spilling over on Thursday.

READ | Kangana Ranaut Wishes Her 'most Genuine' Brother-in-law Ajay On His B'day, Pens Warm Note

READ | Greta Thunberg, Donald Trump, Alexei Navalny, WHO Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.