Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab Goswami On Global Conspiracy To Target India Amid Farm Stir

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the 'Nation Wants To Know', Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut spoke about the recent controversy that stirred after Greta Thunberg's 'protest toolkit', went viral, talking about the presence of an international conspiracy to destabilize India.

"This big revelation that has come our way, defaming the nation would be a very polite way to describe this. This is a brutal attempt to break up India. It's god's blessing that Greta Thunberg, by accident owing to her condition or something committed this mistake. This is such a big conspiracy. From the day this protest started, I have been saying this is not an agitation by farmers, it is a conspiracy. The brands I endorse also sent me ultimatums that don't call farmers 'terrorists', I lost about Rs 12-15 crore worth such brands. Every day I get summons and cases against me, but today I have proof in my hands by this environmentalist on this so-called farmer protest," said Kangana.

'International Funding' in farmer protests

"Poetic Justice, which is a foundation that has started this movement is giving funds to people internationally from London and other places. They are urging people to gather at their respective places. This is a terroristic movement that has begun since September. Poetic Justice, which is funding the movement, his founder is based in Canada but in India, his head called Dhaliwal has written this- 'I am a Khalistani, you may not know about me because Khalistan is an idea, it is a living breathing movement. A movement towards independent Punjab.' This man is heading the movement. Similarly, Rihanna who is an American pop star was silent when such a big attack was carried out on their own government (Capitol Hill). She must have charged Rs 100 crore or so for tweeting on farmer protest. Where is all this money coming from?" asked Kangana.

Kangana on 'code words' in Greta's document

Kangana also spoke about how certain 'code words' were used in Greta's document. "They write here that we have to completely finish of Yoga and Chai from India. These seem like code-words to me. For the Prime Minister or other people. Otherwise, what do the Laws have to do with Yoga and Chai? The document also mentions "Don't look overtly Khalistani," she informed.

"We need to protect our country and these types of plannings that are being done by Modi ji, that end yoga, and tea - he is the one who propagates yoga. Clearly, they are planning the assassinations of leaders here, because such an environment has been created that if police officials fire even one bullet in self-defense, there will be severe repercussions and those terrorists will be protected internationally. Right now we can see how sensitive the position of our country is and how important these leaders are for us," she added.

Kangana alleges China's hand

Holding China as the main culprit behind the entire propaganda, Kangana said. "Today, big Indian business tycoons like Ambanis, Adanis are coming forward and making India Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant), who will the one who would hurt the most by this? China will be hurt."

"Evil exercise takes place in that country, that kind of communism is considered as demonic practices these days. This practice has become so powerful that it has even hijacked American politics. The movement by Greta has a lot of money and it's taking place all across the globe. These people are highlighting only one percent of the farmers, who are mostly Khalistanis and have spread such a perception around the world that now international pressure has started mounting over India"

