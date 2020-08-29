Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab Goswami, Says '99 Per Cent Of Bollywood Consumes Drugs'

Kangana Ranaut opened up on the Bollywood link with drugs amid Rhea Chakraborty coming under lens for allegedly drugging Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor has now stated that Bollywood stars consume drugs almost ‘like water.’ The Tanu Weds Manu star claimed that almost everyone in the industry or 99 per cent of the members at some point has consumed drugs.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Claims, 'Bollywood Consumes Drugs Like Food'; Watch

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab on Bollywood-drugs link

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana said, “We have to set standards for our nation, about who are our role models. Our youth is involved in drugs in a very severe way. The film industry should be held responsible for this because they have made them role models.”

When asked to name the proportion of people who might be consuming drugs, Kangana said, “At some point, 99 per cent of them. Some might have faced health conditions, or because of age, or after being admitted or having repercussions, they have quit now after doing it throughout their youth. Even if I count them, there are 99 percent people. Everybody without fail, at some point is doing it, and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it.” Kangana also stated that the film industry was almost like a ‘gutter’ with the consumption of drugs. She highlighted that drugs would be rampant at parties and that LSD, cocaine and ecstasy pills were common drugs they were fond of.

READ: Kangana Reveals Details Of B'wood Drug Parties, Claims, 'I've Seen How Vulgar It Becomes'

Kangana also said in the interview, "Many governments have helped this Bollywood-drug mafia grow. Same Bollywood-drug mafia involved, they know each other, same dealers and peddlers are involved. Then there is another racket - blind items, where actors have admitted that they consume drugs. These people promote nepotism, many of them do drugs from childhood and then become actors or directors. Many of these actors, I dated one of them — they go to a place, start with a drink & then go on with drugs. It all starts with a drink, then a roll, and then a pill, then they snort - it's a secret sign. These actors, their wives move to houses & do drugs, debauchery is unimaginable. I've seen how vulgar it becomes and things get out of control at these drug parties. Some of the realities are shown in a recent film, but the truth is whitewashed. My question is how can such people be idolized?"

Kangana was the only one to talk about Bollywood link to drugs after Rhea’s chats allegedly about drugs went viral. The actress claimed that she is even ready to testify to the Narcotics Control Bureau, provided she is given protection by the film industry.

Watch the promo above, full interview at 9PM on Saturday

READ: Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab On Bollywood's Drug Reality, Says Was 'given Injections'

READ: Sushant's Sister Backs Kangana’s Protection Demand Over Bollywood-narcotics Link Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.