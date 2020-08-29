Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab: Says 'I Have A Few Questions For Rhea Chakraborty'

Kangana Ranaut spoke to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday after prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by three investigative agencies, Rhea Chakraborty, was given a platform by a news channel where she accused of vilifying Sushant and his family on numerous fronts. Kangana asserted that she watched the Rhea Chakraborty interview to friendly media and she has some questions

Kangana said, "I have seen that interview, being a girl and an outsider, I had to put up with many comments like she is mad, she speaks anything, see how she behaves — I don't want to react to such comments — But I want to believe her. Why won't I? I want to give her the benefit of doubt because she deserves it. But I have some questions with regards to 2-3 things that she said."

Highlighting how depression started after Sushant came in contact with Rhea Chakraborty, Kangana told Republic TV, "Rhea said that after she met Sushant, he had problems of depression. So, that means she agrees to the fact that he wasn't in depression before he met Rhea, this is what she said. She herself said that when she met him he did not have any depression. Only after that, he faced problems with mental illness. I want to say is that everyone goes through depression in our industry but depression is not equal to suicide or murder."

"No doctor in the world can say that because you have depression, that for certain, you will commit suicide. The chances of suicide because of depression, that too for many years not a few months, is very less. Almost nil. So to say that because he committed suicide because of depression is not right," The 'Queen' actor explained.

Highlighting Rhea's second point from her interview — 'Sushant's mother was a mental illness patient' — Kangana said, "Medical science says, Depression, mental illness is dormant in a human body, even if it is genetic. So, unless it is triggered, or stress doesn't stimulate, it remains dormant. Sushant had siblings too, it must be in their genes too then. Why don't they show any signs?"

Giving an example of 90's superstar, whom Kangana addressed as 'Chote Miyan', the 'Panga' actor said, "He too had a mental illness, his mother also did and he did see stardom with this illness. There was no mafia gang in those days. If there were blind items were written about him, if he was triggered in any way and if he would have taken such a drastic step — would that come under abetment to suicide?"

Questioning the film industry's behaviour towards mental health, Kangana said, "When someone goes through something like depression or mental illness, what is our responsibility as an industry towards it? Did we fulfill those? Did people who knew about Sushant's mental condition raise their voices against the blind items written about him? Did anyone try to curb these triggers that were harming Sushant?"

Kangana concluded by saying, "Even if we believe that he had depression in 2019, then what led him to commit suicide? Did someone murder him or did someone conspire against him that he takes his own life?Rhea should tell everyone the truth."

