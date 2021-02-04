Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab; Levels Grave '100 Cr' Allegation Over Rihanna's Tweet

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the 'Nation Wants To Know', Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut spoke about the ongoing row over Rihanna's tweet and 18-year-old environmentalist Greta Thunberg's toolkit for farmers' protest. During the conversation, Kangana Ranaut called the ongoing farmers' agitation a "high-level international conspiracy" that has been planned to defame India.

Kangana Ranaut slams Greta & Rihanna

While stating that she has been closely following the farmers' protest since the beginning and has also gathered all the relevant information that was released by Greta Thunberg, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor said that those who have taken over the protest against the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws are not farmers, but terrorists conspiring against India.

Kangana Ranaut said, "Due to my strong opinions about the ongoing agitation, I have received ultimatums form the brands I am endorsing, saying that I should not call protesting farmers "terrorists". Not only this, on day to day basis 20-25 cases are being registered against me and summons are also being issued."

Hitting out at Greta Thunberg, Kangana highlighted that the environmentalist is encouraging more people to take part in this planned international movement against India. The Bollywood actor also mentioned that in the toolkit that Greta had shared were details of the day when the protestors were asked to gather at specifc location on certain dates. "Greta, who is a child is being used for launching political attacks," Kangana added.

Pointing towards American pop singer Rihanna's tweet on the ongoing farmers' stir, Kangana said that Rihanna who did not tweet anything about the pandemic or the US Capitol siege by the former US President Donald Trump's supporters suddenly decides one morning that she wants to talk about farmers' protest. "Rihanna must have charged at least Rs 100 crore for her single tweet about the agitation, " she added.

MEA cautions foreign celebrities

In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario.

To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. Thereafter, it called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters.

We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement said.

After the External Ministry's official statement, many Indian celebrities and politicians spoke out against the unwarranted statements made by Western artists such as Rihanna, urging the nation to stay united amid attempts to divide.

The Centre has so far held 11 rounds of talks with the protesting farmers, with the top court of the country forming a panel to encourage further talks on the reforms. Just days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an olive branch to the community, assuring that he was only one-call away if they wanted to hold any further discussions on the three Farm Laws.

