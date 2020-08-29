Kangana Ranaut On B'wood's Drug Links: 'Make Blood Tests Compulsory For All Stars'

Kangana Ranaut has made revelations about Bollywood stars’ links with drug abuse in the wake of allegations of Rhea Chrakraborty providing drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress now claimed that blood tests should be conducted and that it should be a criteria before brands sign them. The Tanu Weds Manu star also claimed that the stars often flaunt with gestures that they were involved with drugs, and this made brands hype them up.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Alleges, 'Politicians & Cops Are Drug Mafia's Friends In Bollywood'

Kangana speaks to Arnab on Bollywood-drugs link

In an interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Gosami, Kangana was asked if it will be possible to see a non-drug culture in Bollywood, after she claimed that '99 per cent of Bollywoood stars consume drugs.' She replied, “All these brands establish who are the youth icons. Our government should frame proper rules and regulations for all national and international brands. The criteria to hire an actor should not be weather the person is a nationalist or not. They often say we don’t hire you if you are a nationalist. There should be a criteria on whether their blood test is clean or not. It is money power in Bollywood. Get blood tests done for all the young heroes too. They are endorsing 20 brands, the government should decide if they deserve to be the face of the youth.”

Kangana stated that she often loses out on brands because of her stand for the nation, She said, “ Don’t tell me that if I am a nationalist, I won’t get brands and films. One's ranking in overall exposure comes low. When I consider all these facts when I have to progress in terms of business, and when they say I can’t say anything, I can’t talk about being an outsider or a girl, then what is the point of a career like this.”

READ: Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab: Says 'I Have A Few Questions For Rhea Chakraborty'

The actor also agreed that if an unclean record in this matter is found, then their awards like Padma Shri, should be taken back.

Kangana is set to resume to shoot of Tejas soon as COVID-19 restrictions ease. She gave an example, “Shootings are going to start again and we will have to submit the corona test. So in the same way, make them submit a blood test. They flaunt that they are a druggie, makes gestures and show they are westernised. So brands hype them up and their visibility goes up, and their fan following goes increasing and that becomes their symbol of success.”

Watch the video above

READ: From Sharing School Pics To Announcing 'Tejas'; A Look At What Kangana Was Up To This Week

READ: Kangana Speaks To Arnab, Claims 'top Star Wanted To Jail Me For Knowing Drugs Truth'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.