Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab On Bollywood's Drug Reality, Says Was 'given Injections'

Kangana Ranaut has been the only name to open up on Bollywood links to narcotics amid Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged involvement in drugging Sushant Singh Rajput. In a new interview with Republic TV, the actress shared that she had faced a similar situation at the hands of a ‘character actor’, a person who she has alleged of assault numerous times in the past. She claimed that the man, who first became a ‘self-appointed mentor became a ‘self-appointed husband’ and used to 'drug her and assault her in house arrest.'

READ: In Sushant Case, CBI Reveals Probe Details, Says 'investigation On For Both Angles'

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab Goswami on Sushant case

Speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana stated that it was likely that Sushant was drugged to break his mind, or create a ‘conspiracy’ around his ‘murder.’ She stated Sushant was not from a family that would consume hard drugs like LSD, and that Rhea might have arranged marijuana, which is legal in some countries, from abroad for Sushant. Highlighting how Rhea’s name was ‘linked to drug mafia’ even before she met Sushant, Kangana called the film industry a ‘gutter’ for its involvement with drugs.

Kangana then shared her own journey, the difficulty for her to leave Manali at the age of 16, winning a competition in Chandigarh, and an agency then sending her to Mumbai. After living in a hostel for some time, she started living with an aunty at a flat. The Tanu Weds Manu star recalled how the ‘character actor’ befriended her at this time, promising to help her in films, taking her for dinners, sending a TV at her accommodation. She claimed that the person became her 'self-appointed mentor' and impressed the aunty with his film connections, and the three started living together.

Kangana then revealed, “He fought with the aunty and asked her to leave. But he kept my belongings in the home and locked me. And whatever I would do, his staff would straightaway give updates to him. It felt almost like a house arrest." The actress added, “He took me to parties and once I felt an intoxication, that led to intimacy between us. Then I realised that it was not done willingly, but my drink had been spiked. And after that incident, within a week, he became my self-appointed husband. And if I tell him, ‘you are not my boyfriend’, he’d charge at me with slippers to hit me.”

READ:Kangana Ranaut Shares 'Tejas' Update; Says 'proud To Be Part Of Exhilarating Story'

She continued, “He started taking me to meetings where people from Dubai, those associated with gold mines, coal mines, from big and small cities, would attend, and he’d make me sit in the middle with the elderly men, and he himself would leave the meeting. They would take my number and I started fearing that they would supply me to Dubai.”

Kangana finally got her break with the film Gangster, produced by the Bhatts in 2007. However, the news upset the 'character actor'

“When I got the break, he was agitated. He started telling me after drinking that he never expected that I will get a break so soon. After that he started sedating me with injections, so that I am not able to go to shoots, I told my director Anurag Basu about it. If he would hit me and I’d have bruises, Anurag would make me stay at his office for many nights, to protect me," Kangana stated.

“Even after I got another flat on rent, he made a fake key and would enter anytime he wishes,” she added.

An alleged statement of Bhatts to Sushant that he was ‘going the Parveen Babi way’ has been doing the rounds. Kangana recalled how the person also brought the late star’s topic, also revealing that person would ask her to repeat Mahesh Bhatt’s term repeatedly.

Kangana shared, "He started telling me, 'you will become Parveen Babi. Do you know what had happened to her? She was drugged to trigger her mental illness and that’s what will be done to you as well.'"

She continued, "When I started going to the sets, Mahesh Bhatt, who came only once said, ‘black cat in a dark room’ continuously. I was just 18 years old then."

She claimed even the character actor would ask her to repeat it, "Then he would ask me what Mahesh Bhatt told me. Then he would drug me and tell me to repeat ‘black cat in a dark room’ for hours. All he wanted to do was create that hallucinatory feeling when one feels they are in a different world. I would have committed suicide, but maybe the blessings of my gurus and my inclination towards yoga helped me. When he felt I was going out of his grasp, he started getting more violent. During that phase, one night, I jumped from the window in a drugged condition and got an FIR registered against him."

Watch the promo above, watch the full interview soon

READ:Sushant's Sister Backs Kangana’s Protection Demand Over Bollywood-narcotics Link Details

READ:Kangana Ranaut Responds To B'wood Names Linking To Narcotics' Angle, Shares Own Experience

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.