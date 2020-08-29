Full Interview: Kangana Speaks To Arnab, Makes Claims On Bollywood's Drug Syndicate

Kangana Ranaut continued to make startling revelations in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After slamming the ‘mafia’ for nepotism and favouritism, the actress hit out at the film industry over alleged narcotics link, amid the investigating agencies probing Rhea Chakraborty. The Tanu Weds Manu star claimed ‘99 cent of the stars’ consumed drugs and that there was a need for Bollywod to get ‘Swachch’ as she highligted her own experiences related to drugs involving ‘a character actor’ and a ‘top star.’

READ: Kangana Speaks To Arnab About Sushant; Opens Up On Why Big Bollywood Stars Are Quiet

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab on Sushant, Rhea & more

In an interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut posed questions to Rhea, "She admits Sushant was depressed after meeting her. He didn't have depression before meeting Rhea. Depression doesn't mean you will commit suicide. Why did nobody in the industry realise he was depressed and why did they not stop attacking him. Is it murder or is it abetment of suicide?"

On Bollywood-drugs link

Kangana claimed that the film industry was ‘gutter’ referring to the alleged prevalent practice of consumptions of drugs at parties. She claimed 99 per cent of the Bollywood were involved in this.

“At some point, 99 per cent of them. Some might have faced health conditions, or because of age, or after being admitted or having repercussions, they have quit now after doing it throughout their youth. Even if I count them, there are 99 percent people. Everybody without fail, at some point is doing it, and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it,” she stated.

Kangana also stated that Bollywood stars consumed drugs like water and that she had seen how vulgar this had got. "Many young actors, my age, they individually snort drugs and do shows. Dealers are the same. Everything is handled in a systematic manner. Their wives also host these parties. It is a different environment altogether. You will find people who only do drugs and indulge in debauchery in such parties," she said.

The three-time National Award-winner claimed that many governments had also helped it flourish. "Many governments have helped this Bollywood-drug mafia grow. These people promote nepotism, many of them do drugs from childhood and then become actors or directors. Many of these actors, I dated one of them — they go to a place, start with a drink & then go on with drugs. It all starts with a drink, then a roll, and then a pill, then they snort - it's a secret sign. These actors, their wives move to houses & do drugs, debauchery is unimaginable. I've seen how vulgar it becomes and things get out of control at these drug parties."

She claimed even politicians and police were Bollywood stars’ 'friends' when it came to consumption of drugs, "All the stars campaign for these politicians so how can they not be there. It is like a symbiotic relationship, you scratch my back and I will scratch yours, that's how this works. Whenever we see politicians with stars we see them campaigning only, what else do they do together?" She asked

She continued, "When parties happen there are people who want to appease these big stars and supply them with whatever they want. These people are generally from the restaurant business or they own clubs, all the stars I'm talking about are always at these places and are prevalent there, its not only movie stars even non-movie stars are there, who are serving to these stars and when the stock finishes they disappear in their Ferraris to get more stock."

On 'mentor-turned-tormentor'

Kangana revealed a ‘character actor’ became her ‘self-appointed husband’, drugging her and even assaulting her. “When I got the break, he was agitated. He started telling me after drinking that he never expected that I will get a break so soon. After that he started sedating me with injections, so that I am not able to go to shoots, I told my director about it. If he would hit me and I’d have bruises, my director would make me stay at his office for many nights, to protect me," Kangana stated.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Alleges, 'Politicians & Cops Are Drug Mafia's Friends In Bollywood'

On 'top star'-ex-boyfriend/co-star

Kangana witnessed a ‘top star’ consuming drugs at parties during the shoot of a film abroad. Later, when she got into a relationship with the person, he and his family tried to put her behind bars. She also claimed that the person had been hospitalised for overdose once.

“Every night there used to be parties and drugs used to flow like water. Drugs like LSD, cocaine, and ecstacy pills they’d even consume during the day,” she said. Kangana also stated, "This person who considers himself a superhero got a big attack of drug overdose. He was admitted to the Hospital and this is a known fact. He got a reaction into his lungs I think, however, the hospital won’t reveal it and the matter was done and dusted there itself.” She claimed that after her split with the actor, his family threatened her, "If they are mighty and powerful, how can I harm them? Then why do they want to put me behind bars? They know that I know these secrets so they tried to discredit me, termed me bipolar, or get me killed,” she added.

She also opened up on how outsiders were exploited in the film industry. "I want to tell you how outsiders are exploited here. This (Bollywood) is a loose structure and there is no interference of law and order here. This place operates like a mafia or underworld. And if ever you go to the cops or you seek help from law and order, you are called 'mental' and discarded or you are murdered," Kangana claimed.

Questioning the silence of Bollywood stars on the Sushant-Rhea and the drug link, the Queen star said, "They are quiet because many people know the truth. The Police know the drug network the Bollywood biggies are a part of."

Kangana has been in Manali since the lockdown. The actress her life would have been in danger had she been in Mumbai now, "This Bollywood drug mafia would have killed me had I been in Mumbai by now. I am able to speak the truth about drug mafia because I am out of Mumbai. For me, it's do or die. If I don't finish my enemies, they will finish me, I will not stop."

The actor stated that it was important to conduct blood tests for the presence of drugs in the body before a brand signed a star, because she felt it was important to know who was being made a role model for the country’s youth. "Brands that decide youth icons - the government must regulate who is chosen. A blood test should be done for artistes before endorsements. Why don't young heroes do a blood test? Why just corona test, do drug test before big brand endorsements. These actors flaunt drug use & brands endorse and love them."

On Rhea Chakraborty

Kangana had a stong response to the ‘Justice for Rhea’ movement and claimed that she was just a pawn and there was a mastermind behind her. "Rhea is just a pawn who may have been used him for money, to get films or might have given him drugs, but who is the mastermind behind Rhea? If she jailed for abetment to suicide or murder, that is a different point, but who empowered Rhea and what are their motives? What did these people want from Sushant? Did Sushant know something because of which they felt threatened?"

"When the country is going through Swachch Bharat, why is Bollywood hyped up so much, who will clean the Bollywood gutter? Through Rhea, we have to reach them. Sushant will get justice when we know who broke his mind or drugged him. We should stay together. Bollywood is a very big project in that reform for new India," Kangana signed off.

Watch the full interview above

READ: Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab: Says 'I Have A Few Questions For Rhea Chakraborty'

READ: From Sharing School Pics To Announcing 'Tejas'; A Look At What Kangana Was Up To This Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.