Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Names '4 People' Not Being Summoned In Sushant Death Case

Kangana Ranaut in an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami revealed four names who are to date not being summoned by the Mumbai Police for interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. According to Kangana, producer-director Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and film critic Rajeev Masand should be called for questioning.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging, however, many conspiracy theories surfaced on social media suspecting that he did not die by suicide.

In an interview on "The Nation Wants To Know', Kangana on Friday said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose."

Ranaut added, "Tomorrow, needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker will get up and say that they love this industry. I am only saying if you love this industry and if you love Karan Johar, then why are you not getting work like Alia or Ananya? Their whole existence is proof of nepotism. There will be articles that will make me look like a mad person after this, I know."

Calling the investigation by Mumbai Police a sham, Kangana said, "Sushant's family shouldn't be harassed because these people are too powerful. These people aren't even summoned. Mumbai Police investigation is a complete sham. I have said no to Bhansali's Padmaavat but he hasn't done anything vengeful. He doesn't gang up on anyone but he's being summoned. Shekhar Kapur, a God-like figure in the industry is being summoned."

'Big Bollywood names trying to cover up Sushant Singh's death': Swamy writes letter to PM

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

The actor died by suicide leaving the film industry and his fans devastated. His demise gave way to an intense discussion on mental health and depression and later, topics like nepotism, favoritism came under the spotlight again.

Former Union Cabinet Minister Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. The letter states how 'big Bollywood names are trying to cover up the death'. Ishkaran, the advocate and political columnist, shared a video on his Twitter handle explaining why a CBI investigation was needed.

When Ankita Lokhande 'promised' to get married to Sushant Singh on Shekhar Suman's show

