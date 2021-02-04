Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Outlines 'international Plot To Divide India Into Pieces'

Actor Kangana Ranaut spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the 'Nation Wants to Know' wherein she hit out at global celebrities and political groups backing them on the farmers' agitation in the country against the farm laws. Kangana said that they are not trying to "defame" India but to "brutally" divide the country into pieces. She said that it is a blessing that Greta Thunberg uploaded the document which exposed the plot against India before eventually replacing it with an "updated toolkit."

'This is an international conspiracy'

On being asked why did she take a firm stand on the issue and openly criticize people like Rihanna and other political groups backing her on defaming India, Kangana Ranaut said, "Coming to big revelation coming our way, you are using a very polite word 'defame', that it is a conspiracy to 'defame' India. I think this is a conspiracy to brutally divide India into pieces (Bharat ke brutally tukde karne ki saajiz hai)"

"For us, it's the almighty's blessing that the kid called Greta Thunberg or something, who is an environmentalist, by mistake tweeted a document and then deleted it. It is not like that I am speaking on this issue now, ever since this agitation began or be it CAA, in that too, when people are fighting for their citizenship even though it is not being taken away, how can this happen? In that, it's the opposite that people are being granted citizenship. Naturally, it is very clear that it is an international conspiracy," Kangana said going on to refer to the toolkit.

Kangana went on to take on Rihanna directly, who 'hasn't spoken yet about the pandemic, hasn't spoken about the US Capitol Hill riot, one day wakes up and tweets about farmers. She must have charged 100 crore at least, where are they getting this money from?'

'Greta, this child whom they are hiding behind and using - this is a masterstroke for India, she should get a Padma Shri,' she added sarcastically. Adding a tip for the intel agencies, she read off the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg and warned of a plot to damage Indian icons like Yoga and Chai and wondered if they could be codewords.

Greta Thunberg shares an 'updated toolkit'

Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday shared an "updated toolkit" for the ongoing farmers’ protest against Centre's agriculture laws, after deleting the previous one which exposed the international propaganda against India. The updated document is a toned-down version of the deleted one which was titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave'.

The 'updated toolkit' by the people on the ground in India" as claimed by Greta begins with a note which says that, "This is a document meant to enable anyone unfamiliar with the ongoing farmers protests in India to better understand the situation and make decisions on how to support the farmers based on their own analysis."

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

