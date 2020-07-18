Kangana Ranaut On Sushant Case; Says 'Should Set Precedent, Can't Push People To Suicide'

Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for her sensational statements in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor had hit out at the questionable practices of the film industry like nepotism, favouritism, negative campaigns against him, as she blamed the big names of Bollywood. Calling the investigation into the case as a ‘sham’, the Tanu Weds Manu star now stated that the society needs to set a precedent so that journalists should not get away with sabotaging someone’s careers and pushing them to suicide.

Kangana did not mince her words in attacking Mumbai Police’s investigation into Sushant’s death in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. She pointed out how well-known and respected filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shekhar Kapur were summoned in the case, but the other names, who she claimed played a major role in Sushant’s case, were not being summoned.

When asked about Mumbai Police’s investigation in Sushant’s case, Kangana replied, “It’s a complete sham. For whatever people say about Bhansali, I also said no to one of his films called Padmavati (Padmaavat), but he never did anything vengeful against me, or gave some nasty quotes, or gossip. People may call him arrogant or whatever, but he does not gang up on anyone, but he is being summoned.”

“Shekar Kapur, who is almost like a ‘devta’ (god) is being summoned. They want to summon me, I am ready to say all this but they (police) are answerable, what about Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? I am not saying hang Rajeev Masand, please know that, but as a society shouldn’t we be setting a precedent?”

“We should ask these journalists. This can’t be your way of pleasing people and being vindictive to others, sabotaging careers and pushing people to commit suicide. If he is questioned 10 times, even other journalists will have a way of conduct,” she continued.

Watch the video above

Kangana had earlier hit out at the blind items that was written for Sushant. She also did not hesitate to cal it a ‘murder’, claiming that his career was ‘systematically sabotaged’. The three-time National Award winner also stated that he was attacked by the ‘movie mafia’ after the late star supported her on nepotism.

