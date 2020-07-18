Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Says 'They Went At Sushant After He Backed Me On Nepotism'

While many stars have maintained silence on film industry’s malpractices in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Kangana Ranaut has been launching attacks at the big names. The actor has not minced her words in claiming that he was ‘murdered’ and that his career was ‘systematically sabotaged.’ The Queen star now stated that the ‘movie mafia’ went after Sushant after he supported her in the nepotism debate.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Asks 'Why Was Mahesh Bhatt Counselling Sushant Singh?'

READ: Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab: Questions Sushant Probe, Says ‘Powerful Not Summoned’

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana stated, “Nepotism is no longer about loving your own and promoting your own. Sushant in 2016 said that nepotism is not just about loving your own, it is also about killing the right talent, not letting them come up.”

She added, “When he was asked ‘what is your experience of nepotism’, he supported me. He was one of the very few who supported me, rest all these movie mafia bought these needy, struggling, outsiders. Then they were talking against me, that I and Sushant are probably the only ones who have a problem with this loving movie mafia, who were very kind and generous to them and we seemed to have a problem with them.”

During the interview, Kangana also said that she was ready to give up her Padma Shri if she could not prove her claims. The actor felt she was ‘responsible’ in the matter, as Sushant had stood up for her and faced repercussions for it.

Watch video above

“You know why I feel so responsible for this whole thing, because when I spoke about nepotism, only one person supported me, Sushant. And after that, they went for him. No outsider supported me, they went licking their feet and they got awards, the whole system, be it insider or outsider, went against me,” Kangana said.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab: Calls Out Production House That Restricted Sushant; Read

READ: Kangana Ranaut Vouches To 'return Padma Shri' If She Can't Prove Claims In Sushant's Case

She continued, “And when he (Karan Johar) insulted me in London, nobody said anything, you think it did not affect his (Sushant’s) state of mind that ‘Kangana being so outspoken’ faced this. He always said one thing, ‘I cannot express myself.’ “What would be his state of mind that if Kangana Ranaut is being humiliated, butchered. (He thought) ‘my film won’t get screens, I am dropped from all awards, brands’. Don’t you think it will make him believe that ‘there was no chance for us.,’ the actres stated.

Kangana Ranaut had been summoned by Mumbai Police in the investigation of the case, but could not record her statement as she is in Manali. She claimed that she is ready to send her statement, if an official is sent to Manali.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Says Sushant's Death Was 'abetted', In Tell-all Interview To Arnab Goswami

READ: Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Names '4 People' Not Being Summoned In Sushant Death Case

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Was Threatened For Refusing To Star In 'Sultan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.