Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Says 'top Star Wanted To Jail Me For Knowing Drugs Truth'

After raising her voice against the Bollywood-drug ‘mafia’ nexus, Kangana Ranaut has now claimed that a top star who she was in a relationship with was once hospitalised over drug overdose. The actor stated that the person’s wife had also split with him over his drug consumption, among other issues. The Fashion star said that the star and his family even tried to put her behind bars and label her, because she knew the secrets.

In an interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief, Kangana called the star as a ‘person who considers himself as a superhero’. She stated that his family was making a film and she had a small role in this. She recalled her experience from the shoot of the film in Las Vegas, “At that time, his girlfriend, who was a foreigner, used to be there with him. Every night there used to be parties and drugs used to flow like water. Drugs like LSD, cocaine, and ecstacy pills they’d even consume during the day.”

She added that his wife led an independent life and he too had his own independent life. And then when Kangana did another film with him, their ‘friendship turned into an affair.’

Kangana claimed that this affair gave her access to the ‘big world’ of Bollywood, “When the inner circle came to know about our relationship, I then started getting invited into their parties because as an outsider I used to never be invited for it and it’s a very close-knit circle.”

Making a big revelation, Kangana said, “At that time, this person who considers himself a superhero got a big attack of drug overdose. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital and this is a known fact. He got a reaction into his lungs I think, however, the hospital won’t reveal it and the matter was done and dusted there itself.”

His personal relations also suffered, Kangana claimed. “His wife had a mental breakdown because of this. So much of drugs, partners and relationships, so later when they got divorced, his father stated that for his grandchildren they should not get divorced. The duo then created a conspiracy to put me into jail. Despite the divorce, they are still living together, whether it is for money, only they can tell,"

"If they are mighty and powerful, how can I harm them? Then why do they want to put me behind bars? They know that I know these secrets so they tried to discredit me, termed me bipolar, or get me killed,” she added.

Kangana Ranaut made numerous other revelations, like ‘99 per cent of Bollywood’ consumes drugs, her personal experience of being drugged by her mentor, and more.

