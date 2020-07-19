Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Slams Alia Bhatt On 'game' Involving Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana Ranaut has unapologetically named top industry personalities in her sensational interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday claiming that they were responsible for causing mental distress to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor has cited personal experiences with nepotism and attempted to substantiate how Sushant had been a target of the Bollywood mafia and its followers. The Queen actor has lashed out at actor Alia Bhatt, whom she has often touted as the prime example of nepotism, for advertently reaping benefits of her privilege despite, according to Kangana, being a "mediocre actor".

Read | Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, recalls intimidation by film industry's 'suicide gang'

Kangana hit out at what she called were 'nepotistic award shows' and recalled how in 2019, Alia Bhatt had earned the Best Actress trophy for a "mediocre role" of 10 minutes in Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy. She pointed out how her portrayal of Rani Laxmi Bai in her directorial debut film Manikarnika was sidelined and did not qualify as worthy of recognition. Likewise, Sushant's last onscreen venture Chhichhore, directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari, was snubbed at the award show despite raking in more money and critical acclaim at the Box-Office than a "mediocre film" like Gully Boy.

Read | Kangana Ranaut on Sushant case; says 'Should set precedent, can't push people to suicide'

In another segment of the fiery interview with Arnab, Kangana also brought up the Koffee With Karan episode where Alia Bhatt had seemingly mocked Sushant Singh Rajput by feigning ignorance of his existence. Alia Bhatt had asked "Sushant Singh Rajput, who?" when asked to rate fellow male actors on their acting skills. Moreover, Kangana attacked Alia Bhatt for choosing to kill Sushant Singh Rajput in one of the frivolous games that the host, Karan Johar, had orchestrated for his show.

Kangana alleged, "When Alia is saying he should be killed, he(Sushant) must be thinking, 'nobody said anything?'. People saw that episode and it had huge TRPs. Sushant never made it to the list of (good) actors. Only time he made it to a list was when one person had to be killed. If (Karan) puts Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor or Varun, he can't kill any of them because all of them are his chamchas. So he will put Sushant Singh Rajput because he doesn't know chamchagiri."

Read | Kangana speaks to Arnab, claims Sushant was 'Systematically sidelined' by two producers

Kangana Ranaut had initiated the debate on nepotism in the film industry in 2016 when she faced unfair treatment and numerous threats. In her interview, she revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the few people who supported her and feels responsible for his tragic fate.

Read | Full interview: Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, talks about Sushant Singh Rajput case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.