Kangana Ranaut Spends Morning With Her ‘friend’; Pens Note On Loving Animals And Trees

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to give a sneak peek into how she spent her Tuesday morning. She enjoyed a ride with her horse and penned a note about loving animals. The actor wrote, "If you never loved animals like your own or felt trees bleed when chopped in pieces then you have some serious growing up to do."

In the pic, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor was seen caressing the horse with love and warmth. She was decked up in athleisure with boots, hand gloves and a cap.

Kangana Ranaut spends the morning with her ‘friend’

Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021, Kangana expressed her thoughts in the form of a note as she went on to remember her guru. She said, "On this auspicious occasion of international yoga day, I want to thank and remember the one and only Guru of all Gurus, the first Yogi, the celestial being who was called Yakshroopa which also means an alien who came from elsewhere on this planet to give humanity the gift of knowledge. That yogi who gave us the gift of Yoga was called the Aadiyogi which means the very first yogi, Also known as Lord Shiva."

Ranaut added that he does not get enough credit for his contributions to humanity even though he continues to prevail among people through his many gifts like Yoga. She continued that she bows down to him and thanks him for giving everyone the gift of Yoga through Sapt (Seven) Rishis.

Kangana Ranaut's photos and videos often surface on the internet as the actor keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts on Instagram.

What's next for Kangana?

Kangana is awaiting the release of her much-anticipated movie Thalaivi, also starring Arvind Swamy, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Madhu Bala. The movie is directed by Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri & Shaailesh R Singh. "The superstar heroine, the queen of romance and the one who rose to power despite a patriarchal political system. The story we all know, the life story we don’t know," said the makers when they unveiled the trailer.

Apart from this, she also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline.

IMAGE: KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM

