Kangana Ranaut Spends Morning With Her Lovely 'Lightening', Shares Pictures On Instagram

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is very vocal about her opinions and views on Instagram and never fails to speak what's on her mind. The Queen star recently took to her social media handle and shared a series of pictures with Lightening, her horse. She even shared her thoughts about being affectionate towards animals and how they love a person with all their heart.

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram post

Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle earlier today and shared a series of pictures with her horse named Lightening. The actor could be seen wearing proper horse riding gear along with boots, gloves, and a horse riding helmet. In all the three pictures shared by Ranaut, she was standing next to her horse, feeding and petting it as well. Her caption read, "You may give your all to humans to win their affection but one small little mistake they will change their mind about you but once an animal gives you his/her heart it’s with you always…. This morning with my lovely Lightening ❤️".

Netizens react to Kangana Ranaut's photos

The Judgemental Hai Kya star has a following of 7.6 million people on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 255k likes within a few hours of sharing it. Fans and followers of Kangana bombarded the comments section with heart emojis and called her the Queen of Bollywood as well. While one fan commented saying, "Made my day", another one wrote, "queen of our hearts .😍🔥🔥🔥".

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming works

The National Award-winning actor will next be seen in the biographical political drama Thalaivi based on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, a politician and film actor who served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Kangana will be seen portraying the role of Jayalalithaa. Other than Thalaivi, Ranaut has another film in her kitty titled Dhaakad. Dhaakad cast will also include actors like Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in the lead roles opposite Kangana. The supporting cast of the movie has Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Pardeep Purohit, and Ankit Pachori. The film is scheduled to release on October 1, 2021. Kangana was last seen in the sports film Panga for which she won the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Image - Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.