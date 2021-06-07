Kangana Ranaut Spotted At Airport As She Returns From Himachal, Fans Ask 'Where Is Mask?'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is in Himachal Pradesh to spend some quality time with family, recently returned back to Mumbai after a short break. The actress was spotted at the airport where she was seen posing for the paps while inquiring about their well-being. Holding that broad smile on her face, the actress felt the heat on Instagram after fans criticised her for ‘not wearing a mask in the public even after contracting the virus sometime back. The actress was diagnosed with COVID-19 during the first week of May.

Kangana Ranaut snapped at the airport without a mask

Viral Bhayani shared the video of the Gangster actress where she can be seen coming out from the airport without a mask. Further, the video showed that after walking a bit, she pulled out the mask from her hands and wore it. KLater, she took it off again while posing for the paps. The photographers later requested the actress to wear the mask as it is unsafe during the pandemic. Later, towards the end of the video, she can be seen smiling while taking off the mask again to pose for the shutterbugs. Fans were quick to react to the video and trolled the actress for not wearing a mask despite contracting the virus once.

'Where is her mask?'

One of the fans wrote, “Mask kidhar hai?,” while another commented, “Why is she mostly seen without a mask??” A third user chimed in poked fun at the actress for carrying a mask in her hand. “She finally has a mask,” the user hilariously wrote. Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Iske liye mask nahi bana kya.”

Previously, the actress shared a video while detailing her experience and her recovery from COVID-19. In the short clip, the Tanu Weds Manu actress emphasised that COVID-19 gives a false sense of recovery and those recovering should rest properly. She even advised people to not take the virus lightly and strictly adhere to all safety norms during the recovery stage. The actress who had tested positive for COVID-19 in May requested people to take care of themselves and ensured them that ‘resting enough’ is the key to recovery. While captioning the post, she wrote, “My Covid after-care story. Share yours."

