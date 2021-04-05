Kangana Ranaut Spotted Without A Mask At A Dubbing Studio In Mumbai, Netizens React

Kangana Ranaut on Monday was spotted outside a dubbing studio but what caught everyone's attention was the actor stepping out in a public place without a mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Kishwer Merchant dropped a comment on the video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

She wrote, "She never is in a mask .. its not even ever in her hand ? How ?" Fans too pointed out and were disappointed to see Kangana flouting the COVID-19 protocol. READ | Kangana Ranaut congratulates R Madhavan for directorial debut with 'Rocketry'

"Where is mask ma'am you always give gayan to other people," a user said. "Why is she not wearing a mask," wrote another. "Your guys shouldn’t click pics of celebs with no mask. For their own safety," a user dropped a comment. Another said, "Y aren't they fined for not wearing mask.. y is the common public always target.. influential people should set examples" [sic]

This is not the first time Kangana has been spotted without a mask. Earlier Kishwer questioned the actor when she stepped inside an airport without a mask.

Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which pushed the city's caseload to 4,52,445, the civic body said. With the death of 25 patients, the fatality count of the metropolis reached 11,776, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

Maharashtra imposes weekend lockdown

Maharashtra government has decided to impose weekend lockdown throughout the state, while stringent night curfew and curbs will be imposed during the week, said Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Sunday. In a bid to curb rising COVID cases, the state government has announced that a night curfew will be set in place across the state from 8 PM to 7 AM with only essential services being permitted. Meanwhile, strict lockdown will be imposed across the state on weekends from Friday night at 8 PM to Monday morning at 7 AM.

(With PTI inputs)

