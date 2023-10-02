Kangana Ranaut Starrer Tejas Gets Postponed, Averts Clash With Ganapath, Yaariyan 2

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up to unveil the teaser of her upcoming film Tejas, has postponed the release. The film, which was supposed to hit the theatres on October 20, will now release on a new date later this month. Earlier, the film was slated to clash with Tiger Shroff's Ganapath and Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan 2 at the box office.

3 things you need to know

Tejas is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara.

The film also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra and Veenah Naair, among others, in pivotal roles.

In the film, Kangana will essay the role of an Air Force Pilot.

When will Tejas release?

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and shared a new poster of her upcoming film, Tejas, announcing that the film will be released on October 27. The actress shared the new release date, hours before the release of the teaser. Sharing the new poste, she wrote, "Jab bhi baat desh ki aayegi, woh saari hadein paar kar jaayegi! (Whenever it comes to the country, she will cross all the limits!)"

(A new poster of Tejas | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

More about Tejas

Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film reportedly revolves around a courageous soldier, Tejas Gill (played by Kangana), who protects the nation and confronts numerous challenges. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film also stars Mirko Quaini, Rohed Khan, and Anuj Khurana in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently seen in Chandramukhi 2, which is struggling at the box office. The film has earned ₹23.90 crore in four days. Reacting to the box office numbers, the actress has penned a long note on how success has different meanings. She wrote, "Success has many meanings, and art is not only to entertain it's also to engage and inspire above all its there for an individual to extend, reach out and convey and one must have the freedom to be true to oneself while doing that. That's the fundamental birthright of an artist, you can't shame or blame them for being themselves."