Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivii' To Simultaneously Release On Two OTT Platforms?

Kangana Ranaut's highly awaited political thriller biopic Thalaivii will be gracing the theatres on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10. Amid the prevailing restrictions around the country due to the growing concerns of the third wave, the movie had to face several setbacks and challenges to divert from the OTT release, which had become a norm with theatres being closed, and get a big-screen outing. After several pleas from the makers and Ranaut, the movie was finally granted a theatrical release for its Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions. However, as per the latest reports, the movie is set to get not one but two simultaneous OTT releases.

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii bags 55 Crore deal

With the release date inching closer, the movie is grabbing more headlines for the controversies surrounding its theatrical and OTT release. After being adamant about a theatrical release first, Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii has cracked a deal of a staggering ₹55 Crore deal with two major OTT platforms. According to the report from Bollywoodlife.com, the Jayalalithaa biopic will be released on Netflix as well as Amazon Prime Video, simultaneously!

More on Thalaivii's theatre release

Setting her foot down to appeal for a theatrical release for her political thriller Thalaivii, Kangana Ranaut had taken to her social media to request the multiplexes and government to relax the curbs on theatres to 'save the cinema'. The film was finally granted a two-week window for its Hindi version and a four-week window for the South Indian languages. Expressing her disappointment over losing out on the major markets like Maharashtra, the actor took to her Instagram to write, ''Cases in Maharashtra have declined to request Maharashtra Government to #openupcinemas in Maharashtra and save the dying film industry and theatres business[sic]'' and ''In Maharashtra, restaurants, hotels, offices, local trains everything is open but movie theatres are shut because of Covid, according to Maharashtra government Covid only and only exclusively spreads in the movie theatres[sic].''

More on Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii

An ode to the legendary South Indian actor Jayalalithaa, the movie will depict her journey from an emerging star to changing the face of politics in Tamil Nadu as 'Amma'. Directed by A L Vijay, the movie is scheduled to be released on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Along with Ranaut, the ensemble of the cast also features actors like Arvind Swami, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in significant roles.

(Picture Credits: Kanganadaily/Twitter)