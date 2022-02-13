Kangana Ranaut Starts Her Sunday On A Fit Note As She Enjoys Horse Riding; See Pics

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. After proving her acting mettle in most of her films, the Queen actor is all set to step into the shoes of a producer with her upcoming project Tiku Weds Sheru. Along with this, she will also make her debut in the digital space with Ekta Kapoor's new reality show Lock Upp. The actor is currently busy with a number of projects in line.

Recently, Kangana took some time out of her busy schedule and started off her Sunday on a productive note as she shared glimpses from her horse riding sessions from Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse where she spent some quality time with the horses. Kangana often indulges in various sports and even does her own stunts in films. The Thalaivi actor is is an adventure lover and her Instagram posts are proof of that.

Kangana Ranaut shares glimpses from her horse riding sessions

On Sunday, actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures where she is seen enjoying horse riding. In the pictures, Kangana donned an orange polo t-shirt with black pants. In the first picture, Kangana can be seen riding the horse and she captioned the photo as "morning riding". In the next photo, the Tanu Weds Manu actor posed with a white horse. Sharing the photo, she penned a thoughtful message that read "If you haven't fallen in love with any animal yet you are missing out on a lot." Here take a look at her Instagram story-

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the 2021 biopic Thalaivii. It is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix and is available in Hindi and Tamil. Apart from this, Kangana is now all set to bring a unique story as a producer with her next venture Tiku Weds Sheru. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film as it stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. The actor keeps her fans entertained with regular updates and behind the scene pictures of the film. Along with this, Kangana is all set to appear as a host in Ekta Kapoor's latest reality show Lock Upp. She also has several films in her kitty including big projects like Dhaakad, Tejas, and Sita: The Incarnation.

Image:Instagram@kanganaranaut