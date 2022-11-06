Kangana Ranaut Supports Elon Musk's $8 Twitter Fee; 'there Are No Free Lunches In World'

Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Elon Musk's decision to charge $8 for Twitter blue tick, saying that the payment 'will only help it build its integrity'. In a lengthy note, the actor hailed Twitter as the 'best, ideologically motivated' social media platform there is right now. Kangana went on to talk about how other platforms that let people have free access are only aimed at 'influencing and selling your data'.

Kangana Ranaut supports Elon Musk's $8 blue tick Twitter fee

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, November 6, the actor wrote, "Twitter is the best social media platform that is there right now, it is intellectually / ideologically motivated not about looks or lifestyle, I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don't have an authentic existence, for example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then 3-4 clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life... Everyone who has an Aadhar card must get varied simply as that."

Justifying Musk's decision to charge a fee, she added, "Also paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account will only help it build its integrity, there are no free lunches in this world, have you ever thought all these platforms that you access freely how do they sustain themselves?"

"They don't just sell data, they make you a part of them, influence you and then sell you (your voice/consciousness) every single minute of the day, and that's why there is no free will is such platforms, so it's not a bad idea to try to build a self-sustaining SM (social media) platform... It is easy to arm-twist a bankrupt company even if it intends to hold a high-value system sooner or later it will have a price tag," she continued.

For the unversed, Kangana's Twitter account was ‘permanently suspended' in May last year for repeated violation of rules. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the political drama Emergency, taking the role of former PM Indira Gandhi.

(IMAGE: AP/ PTI/ UNSPLASH)