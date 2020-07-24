Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Was Offered A Film With Sushant Singh Rajput; Details Here

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many people have started talking about the problem of nepotism in Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut happens to be one of the most vocal critics of nepotism in Bollywood. She has consistently called out big-name actors and filmmakers for how they treat outsiders in the industry.

Kangana and Sushant were both outsiders in the film industry who became popular thanks to their acting talents. However, they never actually featured together in a film. In a recent interview with a news portal, Kangana revealed that she could have actually starred alongside Sushant in a movie by filmmaker Homi Adajania.

Kangana Ranaut and Sushant Singh Rajput could have starred in a movie

Also Read | Esha Gupta 'grateful' As She Shares Pictures Of Her 'big Fat Punjabi Family' On IG

Speaking to a news portal, Ranaut stated that she still remembered the day she got a call from Homi Homi Adajania's office. Kangana visited the filmmaker who told her about a love story featuring an urban couple. However, at that time, she was unable to concentrate as she had just received a legal notice from Hrithik Roshan.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Brahmastra's New Release Date Revealed: Reports

Kangana told the filmmaker that she would revisit the story. However, she did not sign up for any new films that year due to her controversial legal battle against Hrithik Roshan. The actor further revealed that the movie would have starred Sushant as the male lead. She then questioned how her life would have been different if she had taken the film. Kangana wondered if she would have been friends with Sushant after the film.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Finds "some Sparkle" In Her Day, Posts Pretty Video On Instagram

The actor added that she felt very bad about not taking the film. She mentioned that the whole series of events was very unfortunate. Finally, the actor stated that had she done the film, Sushant and her life could have been very different.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, is set to release today on July 24, 2020. The movie will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Alongside Sushant, the movie also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan, Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, Milind Gunaji, and Javed Jaffrey in prominent roles. Dil Bechara is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Priceless Picture From His First Play Takes Internet By Storm

[Promo from Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.