Kangana Ranaut Takes A Break From Work Post Release Of 'Dhaakad'; Spends Time With Family

After the release of Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut seems to be taking a break from her hectic schedule in order to spend the summers with her family in Himachal Pradesh. Giving fans a glimpse of her vacation time with family, Ranaut shared a bunch of pictures on her social media handle -- Instagram.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old actor also posted a bunch of pictures on her Instagram showing her new Manali home and the aesthetics and traditions put in its construction.

Kangana Ranaut spends time with her family in Himachal

On Friday, the Manikarnika actor shared pictures with her family, in the beautiful mountains of Himachal. In the shared pictures she can be seen enjoying a picnic on the side of a stream, while also posing with her sister Rangol and nephew Prithvi in some pictures.

For the vacation, the Queen actor wore a red dress with yellow polka dots. She also wore a hat that perfectly fits the summer vibe, while Ranaut also flaunted her natural curls. Kangana posted around nine pictures on her Instagram captioning them as “Much needed break day with my family at my favourite spot… and weather was also kind … beautiful day…”

Kangana's vacation pictures with family seem to be the perfect chill and breezy summer goals in the mountains for her fans as they took to her post to leave all kinds of loved-up comments. While a fan called her 'pretty,' anothers just vowed the scenic views in her pictures.

Kangana Ranaut on the work front

Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad in 2022. While the film failed to impress the audience at large, Ranaut still has an impressive slate of films in her kitty. Her upcoming projects include a political drama film called Emergency, and Tejas, where she will be playing the role of an Air Force pilot.

She also wrapped up the shooting of Tiku weds Sheru which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. The actor also announced Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda and Sita: The Incarnation, as her upcoming projects.