Kangana Ranaut Takes A Break To Spend Time In Aashram; Seeks Blessings Of Lord Shiva

After being embroiled in intense schedules of her upcoming projects, Kangana Ranaut recently ventured out to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. The actor, who is known to visit holy places across the country time and again, was seen meditating and bowing down at the Bhairavi Temple. The actor was also seen standing against the Mahadev statue, as well as reading a book by Sadhguru as she immersed herself in nature.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, January 9, the Thalaivii star uploaded myriad glimpses from her visit where she can be seen posing in a beautiful pink saree and pearl accessories with a pair of reflectors on. Keeping Sadhguru's book Mystic's Musings in her hand, she wrote, "Always lovely to be in the Aashram @isha.foundation.... And revisit and my favourite book Mystic's musings @sadhguru."

She further added pictures of her offering prayers inside the temple. "Meditated for 30 mins in Bhairavi Temple...And for 20 mins in Dhayanarlinga....Legs gave up I didn't want to stop," she wrote.

Only last week, Kangana visited the Rahu Ketu temple after seeking blessings at Tirupati Balaji. "There is only one Rahu Ketu temple in the world…. It’s very close to Tirupati Balaji….performed some rituals there …. Out of five elemental Lingas, Vayo (air element) Linda is also situated here …. Quite a remarkable place …. I went there to have the mercy of my beloved enemies, this year I want less Police complaints / FIR and more love letters….Jai Rahu Ketu ji ki,” she wrote on Instagram.

