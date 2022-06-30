Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Uddhav Thackeray's Ouster From Power: 'Had Said In 2020...'

After the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday called the development 'the most important moment' in India's democracy since 1975. In a video posted on her Instagram account, the Manikarnika actor remarked that in 2020, she had proclaimed that those 'arrogant over their power' would one day have their arrogance shattered, and the same had come true today.

"After 1975, this is the most important moment in India's democracy. In 1975, Jayaprakash Narayan's one clarion call had led to the throne falling. In 2020 I had said that "Democracy is a faith". Those who break this faith under the arrogance of power, their arrogance is bound to be broken as well. This is the power of a true character. Hanuman Ji is the 12th avatar of Lord Shiva. When Shiv Sena only bans Hanuman Chalisa, it can't be saved. Har Har Mahadev, Jai Hind, and Jai Maharashtra," Kangana Ranaut said in her video.

In 2020, Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut were at loggerheads after the Bollywood actor compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in one of her tweets over the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. Thereafter, Sanjay Raut had threatened the actor openly and had asked her to not return to Mumbai. The actor allegedly received threats from several Sena leaders following which she was accorded Y plus security.

In September, when she arrived in Mumbai amid tight security, on the same day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out a demolition drive at her Mumbai office, razing the portions which were ‘illegally’ built. The actor back then alleged that she was not given time to respond to the demolition notice before a JCB bulldozer was made to run over her properly. The Bombay High Court had pulled by the civic body and had observed that BMC's actions were not bonafide, smacking of 'malafide' intent.

Uddhav Thackeray resigns, Eknath Shinde to take oath as next CM

Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test scheduled on June 30, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the state Chief Minister in a televised address on Wednesday night. While expressing gratitude towards Congress and NCP for supporting him, he lamented that his own party MLAs had deserted him. During the address, Thackeray also resigned as a member of the state Legislative Council. At about 11.45 pm, Thackeray tendered his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

In a surprising turn of events on Thursday afternoon, Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde addressed a joint media briefing where the BJP LoP announced that Shinde will be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister. Moreover, Fadnavis, will not join the next Maharashtra government. Shinde's swearing-in as Chief Minister will take place at 7:30 PM today.