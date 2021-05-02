Kangana Ranaut Takes Fans Through Her Day, Says 'I'm Not Very Fancy With Diet'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is quite vocal about her thoughts and life on social media, recently took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of her morning routine. While treating fans with her healthy routine, the actress explained that she never considers consuming ‘fancy diet’ like others. She shared a picture of her morning strong tea along with some soaked dry fruits to keep her immunity strong and her body weight in place.

Kangana Ranaut shares her diet plan

The Manikarnika actress revealed that she starts her day with ‘a glass of water, followed by a strong tea with normal sugar and soaked dry fruits including almonds and raisins.’ Kangana further wrote that she never consumed ‘fancy diets’ and believed in eating what her mother ‘raised her on, mostly local food.’ Apart from these food items, Kangana also laid emphasis on consuming coconut, fresh Lime Soda, buttermilk, and more to keep the body hydrated in such moderate weather.

Some people want to know what I eat in a day will take you through my day as and when I eat see if it helps with weight or immunity, I start my day with a glass of water( too much water is overrated)then in sometime I take one Kadak chai with normal sugar+soaked almonds +raisins pic.twitter.com/itbmhJko6c — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021

Followed by this diet, she shared a picture and explained about her morning breakfast where she avoids cooking. “After yoga and meditate some fruits, Mumbai homes are very small in lockdown hardly much activity, so I avoid cooked meals for breakfast if you are much younger or physically working a lot then, of course, this kind of diet is not for you,” tweeted Kangana.

Look I am not very fancy with my diet, I like to eat what my mom raised me on, mostly local food,I tend to have high pitta, chai/coffee not good for me, to compensate for acidic tea I take alkaline raisins(soaked), people with high pitta might benefit from my diet. pic.twitter.com/ewrZuJ3A57 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021

Time for some coconut water, you can also take fresh lime or butter milk if you don’t live in coastal area....

Note this is my diet when I am not working, at work I mostly add small snack with this drink... pic.twitter.com/bibv42TdWd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021

After yoga and meditate some fruits, Mumbai homes are very small in lock down hardly much activity, so I avoid cooked meals for breakfast if you are much younger or physically working a lot then of course this kind of diet is not for you.... pic.twitter.com/Kv0aFUd63e — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the actress who juggling three films at the moment has now officially turned into a producer. The first project for her banner Manikarnika Films is a 'quirky love story.' Kangana took to Twitter to share the logo of her production house Manikarnika Films. One could see a glimpse of a tiger, a temple, and fire, along with a ‘tilak’ in the logo. The 33-year-old wrote that they were making their debut in the digital space with the movie Tiku Weds Sheru. The title slightly resembles Tanu Weds Manu, which is among the most popular films of her career. The sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns is her highest-grossing film, as well as one that fetched her a National Award.

(Image credit: @KanganaTeam/ Twitter/ Instagram)