Kangana Ranaut Takes Fans Through Her Day, Says 'I'm Not Very Fancy With Diet'

Recently, actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of her morning routine and considers not consuming a ‘fancy diet’ like others.

Kangana Ranaut gives a glimpse of morning routine, says 'not very fancy with diet'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is quite vocal about her thoughts and life on social media, recently took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of her morning routine. While treating fans with her healthy routine, the actress explained that she never considers consuming ‘fancy diet’ like others. She shared a picture of her morning strong tea along with some soaked dry fruits to keep her immunity strong and her body weight in place. 

Kangana Ranaut shares her diet plan

The Manikarnika actress revealed that she starts her day with ‘a glass of water, followed by a strong tea with normal sugar and soaked dry fruits including almonds and raisins.’ Kangana further wrote that she never consumed ‘fancy diets’ and believed in eating what her mother ‘raised her on, mostly local food.’ Apart from these food items, Kangana also laid emphasis on consuming coconut, fresh Lime Soda, buttermilk, and more to keep the body hydrated in such moderate weather. 

Followed by this diet, she shared a picture and explained about her morning breakfast where she avoids cooking. “After yoga and meditate some fruits, Mumbai homes are very small in lockdown hardly much activity, so I avoid cooked meals for breakfast if you are much younger or physically working a lot then, of course, this kind of diet is not for you,” tweeted Kangana. 

Meanwhile, the actress who juggling three films at the moment has now officially turned into a producer. The first project for her banner Manikarnika Films is a 'quirky love story.' Kangana took to Twitter to share the logo of her production house Manikarnika Films. One could see a glimpse of a tiger, a temple, and fire, along with a ‘tilak’ in the logo. The 33-year-old wrote that they were making their debut in the digital space with the movie Tiku Weds Sheru. The title slightly resembles Tanu Weds Manu, which is among the most popular films of her career. The sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns is her highest-grossing film, as well as one that fetched her a National Award. 

(Image credit: @KanganaTeam/ Twitter/ Instagram)

