Kangana Ranaut takes flight for Tejas; shares bright spot for Rajasthan despite 'raw deal'

Kangana Ranaut has been shooting for her films at a breakneck pace, taking on her third project in the span of the last few months. After completing the shooting of Thalaivi, and wrapping a schedule of Dhaakad, the actor has now got involved with Tejas. For this venture too, she seems to be enjoying the busy schedule, as she has now moved on to the Rajasthan schedule after the shooting in Delhi within two weeks.

Kangana Ranaut shoots for Tejas in Rajasthan

Kangana Ranaut took flight literally as a part of the shooting of her movie Tejas. The Tanu Weds Manu star plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in the movie. Thanking the crew for saving her the 'hassle of long drives', she posted snaps from her journey on a helicopter.

Posting pictures on her walk, dressed in salwar kameez, towards the aircraft and another of the region from a height above, she spoke about the state of Rajasthan. She wrote that the place got a ‘raw deal’ in terms of nature and its resources, but still emerged as the ‘strongest, culturally n aesthetically richest and evolved people.’ In one of the photos, she was seen with the aviation headsets.



In another tweet she explained her answer to people's query on why she loved the desert so much. The 33-year-old stated that it was not the 'barrenness of emotionally cold and infertile soil' ior the 'brutality/harshness of the weather', but the scarce life that ‘refuses to settle for anything less than love’ that she loved the most.

People ask me why do I love the desert so much,it’s not the barrenness of emotionally cold and infertile soil it’s not the brutality/harshness of the weather but what I love is the the scarce life that refuses to settle for anything less than love and the desert can’t resist â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/f7HOKAfUNZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 18, 2021

Previously, she had shared a photograph of the Rajasthani meal and calling it akin to ‘making love.’

Rajasthan is like a lover to me treats me like a Queen ðŸ‘‘ and eating Rajasthani meal is like a date â¤ï¸

Bajra roti, desi ghee and Laal maas blending in my mouth is what I call making love â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/kOb8lKMtgp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 17, 2021

Kangana had shot for a week-long schedule for Tejas that ended on March 15 in Delhi. She had then praised their ‘Commander in Chief’, director Sarvesh Mewara. The movie is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Pictures.