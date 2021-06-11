Kangana Ranaut Takes Part In Tree Plantation Drive In Mumbai, Urges To 'plant Or Adopt'

Post the cyclone Tauktae effect, actress Kangana Ranaut has been actively advocating the need to plant more trees and increase the green cover to compensate for the trees that uprooted during the destruction. The actress recently actively participated in creating awareness about the importance of a clean and green environment through a tree plantation drive. Several pictures and videos of the actress planting small saplings have gone viral on social media.

Kangana Ranaut participates in a tree plantation drive in Mumbai

In the viral videos, the Panga actress can be seen planting a sapling and nurturing the same at Mumbai’s Pali Hill area. Clad in a kurta, with her hair tied to a bun, she requested people and paparazzi to ‘plant or adopt a tree’ wherever possible. Accompanied by her security staff, the actress is seen diligently planting a sapling and watering it. P[ost plantation while speaking to the media, she said, “I am trying to seek permission from MC, let’s see if they allow us. I am just trying to spread awareness among people to plant more trees to compensate for the loss we all suffered due to the recent cyclone Taukae.” In between while planting the saplings, the actress who was elated to be a torchbearer of the drive, also posed happily for the photographers.

A couple of days back, Kangana had planted 20 trees in light of the cyclone that had wreaked havoc. “Today I planted 20 trees, we only ask what I got, sometimes please ask what I gave back to this planet also !!! In recent cyclone Tauktae Mumbai lost more than 70 percent of its trees and Gujrat lost more than 50 thousand trees, these trees take decades to grow, how can we lose them every year like this, who is compensating for this loss?" she wrote while captioning the pictures on Instagram.



