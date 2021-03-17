Kangana Ranaut Talks About Joining Politics, Says 'want A State With Complexities'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to respond to a user claiming that the actor will fight bye-election from Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency. Kangana responding to the user, asserting that she won't fight from Himachal Pradesh as 'the population is hardly 60/70 lakhs' and there is also 'no poverty/crime'.

Mandi Lok Sabha constituency is one of the four Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Himachal Pradesh state in northern India. Kangana claimed that in 2019 she was given an opportunity to fight from Gwalior in the Lok Sabha elections and revealed that if given a chance to join politics, she would prefer a 'state with complexities'.

In August 2020, Kangana Ranaut in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network claimed that she was offered to contest elections by India's two major political parties and later declined. Ranaut asserted that people have used the political angle to dismiss her and although she has been approached by political parties, she is not thinking about taking an electoral plunge 'for now'.

"Many people ask me but I don't want any (election) ticket. I have been offered tickets from both the BJP and Congress but I have not accepted them. For people who want to dismiss me saying I want to join politics, I want to make it clear that I have been offered to join politics. If I wanted, I could have, but for now, I am not thinking about it," Kangana Ranaut said.

This is to set the records straight for everyone who thinks I support Modi ji because I want to join politics,my grandfather has been congress MLA for consecutive 15 years,my family is so popular in politics back home that after Gangster almost every year I got offers (cont )1/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020