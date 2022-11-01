Actor-director Kangana Ranaut who is known for fearlessly voicing her opinion recently spoke about 'raunchy item numbers' that are filled with vulgarity. Comparing the sensual dance numbers of the 80s to the latest ones, the actor explained how 'sensuality and seduction' had nothing to do with item numbers.

The actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of Madhubala's famous song Aaiye Meharban while expressing her views on the objectification of women and their bodies, in additon to the vulgarity depicted in latest item songs as compared to the cult classics era. Through the video, the National Award Winning star explained how the song Aaiye Meherbaan from the film Howrah Bridge has every element in it, yet 'there is no objectification of woman and her body parts..."

Kangana Ranaut talks about raunchy item numbers

Kangana shared a fan video on her Instagram stories and shared her views on the portryal of women in item songs. While talking about the same, she wrote, "Sensuality and seduction have nothing to do with vulgarity and raunchy item numbers... this song has everything yet there is no objectification of woman and her body parts..."

Aaiye Meharban is from the 1958 film Howrah Bridge, a crime thriller directed by Shakti Samanta. Apart from Madhubala, the film also stars Ashok Kumar, Om Prakash, and KN Singh among others.

For those unaware, Kangana, who is known for her brilliant character portrayal hasn't done any item numbers to date. In comparison, other top Bollywood divas including Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more have done a series of item numbers in many of the films.

Reportedly, Kangana during one of her interviews explained that these things don't make her happy. She even shared that she even does not like endorsing fairness brands, and big hero films. Apart from this, she had reportedly also told one of the portals that she dislikes doing item numbers which can boost vanity to unimaginable proportion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has once again donned the hat of a director for the period drama Emergency in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. Kangana will also essay the role of Bengali theatre legend Binodini Dasi, better known as Noti Binodini, in Pradeep Sarkar's film.

IMAGE: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

